Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Tanishk Bagchi has released a new song ‘Dil Yeh Tumhi Ko’ sung by Mohammad Faiz from Mr. & Mrs. Grey and the music composer he wanted the melody to have a certain warmth and emotional honesty that people could instantly connect with.

Talking about the song, Bagchi shared, “‘Dil Yeh Tumhi Ko’ is a song that has a very special place in this album for me. I wanted the melody to have a certain warmth and emotional honesty that people could instantly connect with.”

“Faiz has a beautiful quality in his voice, and he brought that innocence and freshness to the song effortlessly. I hope listeners find something of their own in this melody and keep coming back to it.”

Mohammad Faiz has lent his vocal prowess for the song and the lyrics penned by Saveri Verma. The song features Nithya Menen, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Shreya Sharma.

Sharing his experience of being part of the song, Mohammad Faiz says, “‘Dil Yeh Tumhi Ko’ was a really beautiful experience for me. The song has so much emotion in it, and I wanted to make sure that every line felt honest rather than just sung.”

“Working with Tanishk sir was a great learning experience, and his composition made it easier to connect with the feeling of the song. I am really excited for everyone to hear it, and I hope it touches their hearts.”

Produced under the banner of Waveband Production by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’ is directed by Ankur Pajni and Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

Exploring the complexities of love and relationships, the film promises an unconventional take on romance and marriage. With an intriguing teaser and an ensemble cast, it delves into the fine line between love, obsession and desire, as relationships face unexpected challenges and a marriage begins to fall apart.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Grey’ releases in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

--IANS

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