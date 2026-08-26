August 26, 2026 9:25 PM हिंदी

Independence from Pakistan only 'acceptable solution' for Balochistan, says BLF chief

Independence from Pakistan only 'acceptable solution' for Balochistan, says BLF chief (File Image)

Quetta, Aug 26 (IANS) Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief Allah Nazar Baloch has made it clear once again that BLF's sole objective remains formation of a sovereign and independent Balochistan - the only "acceptable' solution.

Allah Nazar Baloch described Pakistan's constitution as a "dead horse" which was unable to protect itself from the military, judiciary, parliament and executive, The Balochistan Post reported, citing the BLF chief's exclusive interview with 'The Sunday Guardian' newspaper.

Asked if talks with Pakistan were possible if it offered political autonomy, a greater share of resource revenues, an end to enforced disappearances and internationally supervised guarantees, the BLF chief said that negotiations were possible on only one condition: that it would take place in the presence of international powers. He mentioned that they would provide a safe way for the Pakistani army to leave Balochistan.

"The Baloch do not accept any concessions. The objective of the Baloch nation is a sovereign and independent Balochistan. Now independence is the only acceptable solution," he said.

BLF chief accused the Pakistani military of using warplanes against people of Balochistan and mentioned bombing incidents in Gidar, Surab, Mehi, Mashkay and Wahli. He stated that these incidents were not being reported due to restrictions on independent media.

Speaking about enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, Baloch said that the new generation was joining the independence movement as Baloch youth, especially educated people, were being targeted.

He urged the United Nations to intervene in Balochistan and declare it an international conflict zone as Pakistan had failed to follow international law.

BLF chief said that Baloch fighters had gained experience during their conflict with Pakistani forces and described Balochistan's geography and support from local residents as natural advantages to the movement.

"Every war is fought for political objectives. The Baloch freedom movement is ongoing, and its main and sole objective is our freedom."

Allah Nazar Baloch rejected claims about India offering support to the Baloch armed movement, terming it as a "fake propaganda" by the Pakistani establishment. However, he expressed hope that India would provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Baloch movement, the Balochistan Post reported.

He urged India to support the Baloch cause at international platforms, including the United Nations, and called the Baloch movement “not merely an armed insurgency, but an indigenous national liberation struggle”.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Feels really good to reach final; our efforts have paid off, says Anmol Sharma after South Delhi Superstarz reached the final of the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2026: Feels really good to reach final; our efforts have paid off, says Anmol Sharma

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar to retire from all forms of cricket at end of 2026 season

Former SA captain Elgar to retire from all forms of cricket at end of 2026 season

Violence, impunity put Pakistan's minority communities at grave risk (File image)

Violence, impunity put Pakistan's minority communities at grave risk

Women, adolescents struggle to access treatment in Bangladesh's male-dominated drug rehab centres (File image)

Women, adolescents struggle to access treatment in Bangladesh's male-dominated drug rehab centres

South Delhi Superstarz enter final after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 of the 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: DPL

DPL 2026: South Delhi Superstarz enter final after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs

Gorakhpur Lions snatch thrilling DLS win over Kanpur Superstars despite Adarsh’s ton via DLS Method in a rain-curtailed UP T20 League encounter in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photo credit: UPT20 League

UPT20: Gorakhpur Lions snatch thrilling win over Kanpur Superstars despite Adarsh’s ton

Independence from Pakistan only 'acceptable solution' for Balochistan, says BLF chief (File Image)

Independence from Pakistan only 'acceptable solution' for Balochistan, says BLF chief

AI adoption can make real estate projects smarter, faster and more efficient: Experts

AI adoption can make real estate projects smarter, faster and more efficient: Experts

Karachi has become clearest manifestation of Pakistan's governance deficit: Report (File Image)

Karachi has become clearest manifestation of Pakistan's governance deficit: Report

China's rule in Tibet has become 'tyrannical' under Xi Jinping: Report (File Image)

China's rule in Tibet has become 'tyrannical' under Xi Jinping: Report