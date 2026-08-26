Independence from Pakistan only 'acceptable solution' for Balochistan, says BLF chief

Quetta, Aug 26 (IANS) Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) chief Allah Nazar Baloch has made it clear once again that BLF's sole objective remains formation of a sovereign and independent Balochistan - the only "acceptable' solution.

Allah Nazar Baloch described Pakistan's constitution as a "dead horse" which was unable to protect itself from the military, judiciary, parliament and executive, The Balochistan Post reported, citing the BLF chief's exclusive interview with 'The Sunday Guardian' newspaper.

Asked if talks with Pakistan were possible if it offered political autonomy, a greater share of resource revenues, an end to enforced disappearances and internationally supervised guarantees, the BLF chief said that negotiations were possible on only one condition: that it would take place in the presence of international powers. He mentioned that they would provide a safe way for the Pakistani army to leave Balochistan.

"The Baloch do not accept any concessions. The objective of the Baloch nation is a sovereign and independent Balochistan. Now independence is the only acceptable solution," he said.

BLF chief accused the Pakistani military of using warplanes against people of Balochistan and mentioned bombing incidents in Gidar, Surab, Mehi, Mashkay and Wahli. He stated that these incidents were not being reported due to restrictions on independent media.

Speaking about enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, Baloch said that the new generation was joining the independence movement as Baloch youth, especially educated people, were being targeted.

He urged the United Nations to intervene in Balochistan and declare it an international conflict zone as Pakistan had failed to follow international law.

BLF chief said that Baloch fighters had gained experience during their conflict with Pakistani forces and described Balochistan's geography and support from local residents as natural advantages to the movement.

"Every war is fought for political objectives. The Baloch freedom movement is ongoing, and its main and sole objective is our freedom."

Allah Nazar Baloch rejected claims about India offering support to the Baloch armed movement, terming it as a "fake propaganda" by the Pakistani establishment. However, he expressed hope that India would provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Baloch movement, the Balochistan Post reported.

He urged India to support the Baloch cause at international platforms, including the United Nations, and called the Baloch movement “not merely an armed insurgency, but an indigenous national liberation struggle”.

--IANS

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