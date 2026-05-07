May 07, 2026 10:50 AM हिंदी

Incubators are key pillar of successful startup ecosystem: NITI Aayog

Incubators are key pillar of successful startup ecosystem: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Incubators are one of the key pillars of a successful startup ecosystem, playing a vital role in nurturing and scaling innovative ideas, said Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

At the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), “we are focused on strengthening this pillar by enabling incubators with better infrastructure, mentorship, funding access, and market linkages,” he said at an event in Mohali, that brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, academia, incubators, startups, and the wider innovation ecosystem.

The event aimed at strengthening the state–centre collaboration and to build a robust incubator network across the region, while deepening engagement with key innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

The initiative also focused on fostering inclusive entrepreneurship and accelerating innovation through stronger partnerships between government, industry, academia, and startups.

The regional gathering witnessed participation from representatives of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, along with startup councils, incubators, industry leaders, CSR partners and ecosystem enablers.

S Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Chairman of CGC Landran, appreciated Atal Innovation Mission’s efforts for spearheading collaborative innovation platforms that leverage regional strengths and contribute towards India’s innovation-led growth journey.

He underlined the significance of entrepreneurship and innovation in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also noted that Punjab and J&K share entrepreneurial energy and academic depth and that this joint chapter would unlock new opportunities for startups, youth and industry across both states.

The ‘Sumvaad’ featured high-level deliberations on strengthening incubation ecosystems, scaling state-led innovation initiatives and enhancing collaboration between governments, academia, incubators and industry.

The sessions focused on enabling innovation-driven economic growth and unlocking opportunities for startups across emerging sectors.

One of the major highlights of the event was the launch of the Punjab & Jammu and Kashmir Incubation Consortium – PI-RAHI, a collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening regional innovation partnerships and creating new opportunities for startups, youth and industry across both states.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Australia to tour Pakistan for three‑match ODI series from May 30

Australia to tour Pakistan for three‑match ODI series from May 30

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu seeks President rule, fresh elections in Tamil Nadu amid political uncertainty

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu seeks President rule, fresh elections in Tamil Nadu

Nidhi Shah on stepping into the digital world with ‘Vedha’: Enjoyed exploring something new

Nidhi Shah on stepping into the digital world with ‘Vedha’: Enjoyed exploring something new

Nikhil Gupta forfeits cash, phones in US plot case

Nikhil Gupta forfeits cash, phones in US plot case

IPL 2026: Connolly a good all-rounder in the making, got good head on shoulders, says Bahutule

IPL 2026: Connolly a good all-rounder in the making, got good head on shoulders, says Bahutule

The ISI’s dangerous Punjab game: Hiring youths for Rs 20,000 to carry out terror attacks

The ISI’s dangerous Punjab game: Hiring youths for Rs 20,000 to carry out terror attacks

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard on fashion: Always having new obsessions with different periods, clothes

‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard on fashion: Always having new obsessions with different periods, clothes

Krishnavataram (Movie Review): A Grand, Spellbinding Journey into Krishna’s Untold World Through Satyabhama’s Eyes

Krishnavataram (Movie Review): A Grand, Spellbinding Journey into Krishna’s Untold World Through Satyabhama’s Eyes

Rupali Ganguly plants a tree in her father's name ahead of World Environment Day

Rupali Ganguly plants a tree in her father's name ahead of World Environment Day

Apple to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s renewable energy infrastructure

Apple to invest Rs 100 crore in India’s renewable energy infrastructure