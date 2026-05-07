Incubators are key pillar of successful startup ecosystem: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Incubators are one of the key pillars of a successful startup ecosystem, playing a vital role in nurturing and scaling innovative ideas, said Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

At the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), “we are focused on strengthening this pillar by enabling incubators with better infrastructure, mentorship, funding access, and market linkages,” he said at an event in Mohali, that brought together key stakeholders from government, industry, academia, incubators, startups, and the wider innovation ecosystem.

The event aimed at strengthening the state–centre collaboration and to build a robust incubator network across the region, while deepening engagement with key innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

The initiative also focused on fostering inclusive entrepreneurship and accelerating innovation through stronger partnerships between government, industry, academia, and startups.

The regional gathering witnessed participation from representatives of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Delhi, along with startup councils, incubators, industry leaders, CSR partners and ecosystem enablers.

S Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Chairman of CGC Landran, appreciated Atal Innovation Mission’s efforts for spearheading collaborative innovation platforms that leverage regional strengths and contribute towards India’s innovation-led growth journey.

He underlined the significance of entrepreneurship and innovation in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

He also noted that Punjab and J&K share entrepreneurial energy and academic depth and that this joint chapter would unlock new opportunities for startups, youth and industry across both states.

The ‘Sumvaad’ featured high-level deliberations on strengthening incubation ecosystems, scaling state-led innovation initiatives and enhancing collaboration between governments, academia, incubators and industry.

The sessions focused on enabling innovation-driven economic growth and unlocking opportunities for startups across emerging sectors.

One of the major highlights of the event was the launch of the Punjab & Jammu and Kashmir Incubation Consortium – PI-RAHI, a collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening regional innovation partnerships and creating new opportunities for startups, youth and industry across both states.

--IANS

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