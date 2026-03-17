‘Incredible’: Riyan Parag reflects on Premier League experience

London, March 17 (IANS) Indian cricketer and Premier League ‘India Super Fan’ Riyan Parag was in the UK for a week to get a firsthand look at the League’s matches. The new Rajasthan Royals captain spent his time watching live Premier League games, meeting players, and immersing himself in the atmosphere, before rejoining his teammates for the upcoming IPL season.

As the Premier League season approaches its end, Manchester City, eight-time champions, chase league leaders Arsenal. Parag experienced the thrill shared by countless fans while watching City face West Ham United live at the 62,500-capacity London Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Reflecting on his matchday experience, Parag said, “The Premier League has a massive following in India and it’s something I’ve followed since I was a kid. Being at the London Stadium and hearing the fans in full voice, the chants, the energy, the whole atmosphere, it was honestly incredible. The way the stadium echoes when everyone gets behind the team is something special. In India we feel that same emotion around cricket, so you immediately connect with it. Being there in person and to be living the dream of millions of fans back home was a great experience.”

Earlier this week, Parag had an immersive look into West Ham United’s preparations for the weekend match by visiting their training ground to observe the squad. During his visit, he met West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen, and they discussed topics such as captaincy, managing pressure at the top level, and similarities in preparing for important game days.

“As athletes, it’s always interesting to see how players in other sports prepare for big games. Watching the sessions and spending some time with Jarrod, you can see the level of detail and discipline that goes into a Premier League match. We also spoke about leadership and how important it is to keep the group motivated even when results aren’t going your way. That’s something every team sport understands. The sports may be different, but the mindset inside a dressing room, the hunger, the belief, the environment is very similar.”

Parag finished his week with a visit to the Premier League Productions studio in London, the central hub for broadcasting the Premier League across 189 countries worldwide. He observed all the behind-the-scenes activities and met with Premier League legend and Ballon d’Or winner, Michael Owen.

--IANS

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