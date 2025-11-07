November 07, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

In Sindh’s ‘graveyard of dishonoured women,’ Pakistan’s feudal culture still fuels honour killing

In Sindh’s ‘graveyard of dishonored women,’ Pakistan’s feudal culture still fuels honor killing

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Fattu Shah, a remote village in northern Sindh, Pakistan, hides a grim secret — a burial ground locals call the “graveyard for dishonoured women.” The unmarked graves, devoid of names or rituals, are the final resting places of women killed in the name of “honour”, according to a report by DW.  

“For 15 years, I’ve been documenting this site — each grave tells the story of a woman silenced,” said researcher and activist Aisha Dharejo, who runs Sindh Suhai Sath, an organisation supporting survivors of gender-based violence.

She says victims are denied even basic burial rites, their bodies hastily buried in shallow pits.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, at least 405 people were killed in “honour” crimes in 2024, with Sindh and Punjab reporting the highest numbers.

Activists say the real toll is much higher, as many cases go unreported due to the influence of feudal landlords and tribal customs, the report said.

“These killings have nothing to do with tradition,” said Dharejo. “They are often about property, revenge, or control. Women’s bodies become currency in negotiations between families.”

One survivor, talking to DW, Sobia Batool Shah, said that she was attacked by her father and relatives in Naushahro Feroze for seeking a divorce.

“They made me disabled. They took away my strength to walk,” she said. Supported by Dharejo’s group, she filed cases against her attackers — a rare step in rural Sindh.

Another woman, Haleema Bhutto, was married at 12 and later accused of adultery when she refused to hand over her inheritance. After 18 years of struggle and protests outside Islamabad Press Club, she won a Supreme Court case in 2011, restoring her property. “I fought so he couldn’t kill me,” Haleema said.

But Dharejo warns that real change requires dismantling feudal and patriarchal systems that perpetuate violence. “Education and awareness help, but unless power structures are challenged, women will keep ending up in these silent graveyards,” she said.

--IANS

sas/uk

LATEST NEWS

Pukhraj Singh Gill claims first pro title, wins Jamshedpur leg of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour by record margin of nine shots. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL Tour: Pukhraj claims first pro title, wins Jamshedpur leg by record margin of nine shots

RJD’s tenure marked by crimes and scams: JP Nadda

RJD’s tenure marked by crimes and scams: JP Nadda

MINI launches electric SUV Countryman SE All4 in India

MINI launches electric SUV Countryman SE All4 in India

Clandestine, illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: India

Clandestine, illegal nuclear activities are in keeping with Pakistan's history: India

15 Indians in action, four gold medals on the line, as titans of international shooting load their weapons for competitions on the opening day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF World C'ships: 15 Indians in action, four gold medals on line, as clash of titans loads in Cairo

Transport systems similar to RRTS to be developed in other major cities: Manohar Lal

Transport systems similar to RRTS to be developed in other major cities: Manohar Lal

Quad serves as valuable platform for discussions in Indo-Pacific region: MEA

Quad serves as valuable platform for discussions in Indo-Pacific region: MEA

‘Dalai Lama’s photos seized’: China escalates repressive campaign in Tibet

‘Dalai Lama’s photos seized’: China escalates repressive campaign in Tibet

UDAN connects India as aviation targets $10 trillion economy by 2047: Report

UDAN connects India as aviation targets $10 trillion economy by 2047: Report

Kane Williamson to replace Taijul Islam in Durban’s Super Giants squad for SA20 2026: Report

Kane Williamson to replace Taijul Islam in DSG's squad for SA20 2026: Report