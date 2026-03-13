In poll-bound West Bengal, LPG becoming a political issue

Kolkata, March 13 (IANS) In poll-bound West Bengal, the alleged supply disruption in LPG caused by the conflict in West Asia, is turning into a major political issue.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress has accused the Centre of failing to make proper arrangements in view of the ongoing war in Iran, the principal Opposition BJP has held the state government responsible for not dealing with hoarders and black marketeers, who, it alleges, are creating an artificial shortage.

Other Opposition leaders are meanwhile, blaming both the main political players in the state over the issue.

Globally, the looming threat is linked to disruptions in supply due to the conflict in West Asia, which has affected fuel and gas distribution not only in India, but is developing into an international concern.

“There is no shortage of LPG cylinders,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, told the media outside Kolkata’s Lok Bhavan, where he had gone to visit the new Governor, R.N. Ravi, to apprise him on another matter.

According to Suman Bagh, a resident of Kolkata, the purported crisis is a result of several factors. “Apart from the effects of the war, there are internal issues like server failures as well. We also hear that unscrupulous elements are hoarding stocks to take financial advantage of the situation. Then there are scheduling problems, last mile supply hiccups, among other factors,” he stated.

While the Centre has assured that there is no real shortage of LPG, and urged people not to panic, a political narrative has made public anxiety remain high.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress is using the LPG issue as a major campaign point.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has strongly criticised the central government amid growing public anxiety over the supply of LPG cylinders ahead of the Assembly elections.

She is scheduled to lead a protest march in Kolkata on Monday, March 16.

Incidentally, the last public protests she had participated in on Kolkata’s streets were against the Election Commission’s SIR of the electoral rolls.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Banerjee called off her indefinite sit-in protest at Kolkata’s Esplanade against the SIR process, ending the demonstration that began on February 6.

Announcing the decision that evening, the Chief Minister said the protest was being called off following the Supreme Court's observations, which she claimed had opened the avenue for further legal recourse and justice.

She also attributed it to the request from Trinamool Congress General Secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Now, she has blamed the Centre for creating panic by announcing that LPG bookings could only be made after 21 days, later extended to 25 days.

The Chief Minister held emergency meetings with gas dealers and state officials to ensure supply and prevent black marketing.

On the issue that the increase in prices of LPG cylinders can be contained if the state government chooses to waive its share of tax collection, she claimed that subsidies won’t help if supply itself is inadequate.

Amid the ensuing uncertainty and chaos, regional media reports are highlighting that restaurants, schools serving mid-day meals, hospital and hostel canteens are facing difficulties.

However, on busy Sudder Street, a shopkeeper at one of central Kolkata’s many eateries silently pointed to two unused commercial LPG cylinders and an empty one when asked about the reported fuel crisis.

Meanwhile, after the SIR process, the LPG supply issue is now both an administrative priority and a political weapon, where the Trinamool is directly targeting the central government even as election dates are expected to be announced soon.

--IANS

jb/rad