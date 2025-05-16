In call with EAM Jaishankar, Afghanistan FM firmly rejects attempts to create distrust with India

Kabul/New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday evening spoke with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, appreciating the ruling regime's condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and outright dismissal of attempts being made to create distrust between Kabul and New Delhi.

"Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the phone call.

"Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," he added.

Last week, Afghanistan had termed Pakistani allegations of India launching missile strikes on the Afghan territory as "baseless" and "unfounded".

In an interview with Afghan media outlet Hurriyat Radio on May 10, Afghanistan's Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi had outrightly rejected Pakistan's allegations that India had carried out a missile strike on Afghan soil, labeling such claims as false and unfounded.

The reaction from Kabul came a few hours after the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also rejected Pakistan's "totally frivolous allegations", terming them as nothing but "ludicrous claims".

Speaking at a special media briefing on Operation Sindoor alongside Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Misri had urged the Afghan people to remember which nation had repeatedly targetted civilian infrastructure in their country.

"There is this yet again completely ludicrous claim that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan. Totally frivolous allegation. And, I only want to point out that Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is, that has on multiple occasions, in just the last one and a half years, targeted civilian populations and civilian infrastructure in Afghanistan," said Misri while highlighting Pakistan's role in destabilising and destroying Afghanistan.

Kabul had earlier expressed deep concerns about the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the heinous Pahalgam terrorist attack which had resulted in the death of 26 innocent civilians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan expresses concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, viewing further escalation as not being in the interest of the region. Afghanistan reaffirms its belief that security and stability serve the collective interests of all countries in the region. Meanwhile, it urges both sides to exercise restraint and resolve their issues through dialogue and diplomacy," the Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

--IANS

/as