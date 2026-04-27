In Bengal’s Barrackpore, Samira exhilarated over PM Modi accepting her painting; says 'awaiting letter from him'

Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Barrackpore, on the last day of campaign for West Bengal elections, witnessing a huge turnout of people who thronged the venue to lend support and cheer for him.

A couple of them came prepared with their artworks to showcase their liking and affinity for the Prime Minister and his governance.

Samira Rajbhar, one of the rally attendees whose painting drew the spotlight, told IANS, "I created a painting of PM Modi with all my heart. It took me a full day to make this painting."

She thanked the Prime Minister for accepting and lauding her artwork and said, "I put a great deal of effort into creating this painting. Since he accepted the artwork I made, I feel absolutely delighted."

She further stated that now, she was “eagerly awaiting a letter from PM Modi" – on the lines of many other artisans, who in the past, received appreciation from the Prime Minister.

Many others who attended PM Modi’s last Vijay Sankalp Yatra voiced firm support for him and the BJP while lamenting the declining living index under the TMC-led dispensation.

Saurabh Dev said, “In Bengal, 'Ma' (Mother) is distressed, 'Mati' (the land) is being sold off, and 'Manush' (the people) are suffering. There is a strong anti-incumbency wave sweeping across Bengal."

“Everything PM Modi said was absolutely correct. We must eradicate corruption in Bengal, provide jobs to the youth, and boost the startup ecosystem. We must uplift the women who have been left behind under the TMC government," he added.

Payal Shah, another attendee at PM Modi's rally, remarked, "Someone simply has to speak up for women, because the condition of women in Bengal remains grim and below par," she pointed out.

"In the wake of incidents involving sexual assault against women, the response is often limited to merely offering compensation. Women are being exploited. Someone must step forward to rescue us from this crisis. Our collective desire is to ensure that women receive adequate security," she added.

Sharvani Das stated, "We are pleased with the promises the Prime Minister has made for women in the party's manifesto."

She asserted, "The formation of a BJP government will undoubtedly lead to an improvement in Bengal's situation. In fact, the atmosphere has already begun to change. The BJP has instilled a sense of confidence and courage in us. This time, we are determined to ensure the 'Lotus' blooms here."

Nav Kumar Dev said, "This time, a BJP government is going to be formed, that is 110 per cent certain."

“The time has come to put an end to the anarchy prevailing across Bengal. The BJP is essential in Bengal because there are no jobs in the state. Factories are shut. A change is needed here,” he added.

--IANS

mr/uk