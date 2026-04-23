In Bengal, PM Modi's ten-point guarantee for sisters and promise of fast-tracking CAA after polls

Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hitting the hustings in West Bengal on Thursday, gave a ten-point guarantee to the "women and sisters" of the state and outlined new government's key agenda, if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power.

Addressing a huge gathering in Krishnanagar, the Prime Minister lambasted the Trinamool Congress and INDIA bloc for stymying the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, asserting that those who conspired against women's rights will see their fate in ruins, in the ongoing state elections.

Stating that few days ago, PM Modi gave six guarantees to people of West Bengal, today he was extending 10 guarantees to the sisters of state which he said, will be implemented on ground -- to safeguard the women and equip them with sustainable livelihood means.

"Those who commit atrocities against women and daughters in Bengal will be punished. Every block will have a Mahila Thana. Women will be recruited into the police force on a large scale. Within a year, Rs 36,000 will be transferred to women's accounts," he said, eliciting loud applause from the crowd.

He also said: "The BJP government in Bengal will provide Rs 50,000 assistance for girls' graduation, pregnant mothers will receive financial support of Rs 21,000 and for better nutrition of children, an additional Rs 36,000 will be provided."

"Under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the future of daughters will be secured. For self-employment, loans of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided under the Mudra scheme. Lakhs of women will be supported to become "Lakhpati Didis". Under Ayushman Yojana, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be available. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses for poor families in Bengal will be registered in the name of women," Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister also attacked Mamata Banerjee government over its 'poor track record' in dealing with illegal infiltrators and vowed to protect the genuine refugees.

He said that those having taken refuge in West Bengal on grounds of religious persecution will be granted protection and the work of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be accelerated.

Prime Minister Modi also took a caustic jibe at the Trinamool Congress over his Jhalmuri break in the middle of the BJP's poll campaign, saying that this has given a thunderous shock to some people, a remark addressed to the ruling party leaders mocking him over snacking on a local street food.

--IANS

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