Over 3.5 lakh Yatris had 'darshan' in 15 days during ongoing Amarnath Yatra: J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Friday that more than 3.5 lakh Yatris have had Darshan during the 15 days since Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026 started on July 3.

L-G Sinha on Friday visited the Nunwan base camp and inspected the facilities in place for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims.

At the base camp, the Lieutenant Governor chaired a meeting with senior government officials and reviewed the arrangements being made for essential services provided to pilgrims, including drinking water, electricity, telecom connectivity, accommodation, food, healthcare, emergency services and security.

He also inspected the Yatra Registration Counter and reviewed the registration process.

The Lieutenant Governor directed all departments to work in mission mode to ensure the welfare of the pilgrims.

"Today marks 15 days since the pilgrimage began, and in these 15 days more than 3.50 lakh pilgrims have had darshan of Baba Bholenath. By the grace of Lord Shiva, the yatra is proceeding smoothly."

"There is great enthusiasm among devotees coming from every corner of the country, and local residents and service providers are also actively engaged in making this sacred pilgrimage a success," L-G Sinha added.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the officials to ensure that the environment remains fully protected.

He further instructed for special cleanliness drives along both routes and camps.

"We are dedicated to a waste-free Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and we must, working together under a whole-of-government approach, fulfill this commitment," the Lieutenant Governor told the officials.

He directed the officers to regularly obtain feedback from the pilgrims and ensure prompt redressal of any issues brought to their notice.

He instructed that all services provided to the pilgrims should strictly follow a 100 per cent prepaid system to ensure transparency and prevent overcharging.

In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall over the coming days, the Lieutenant Governor directed the Union Territory administration and all stakeholder agencies to remain fully prepared, strengthen contingency measures and ensure the safety, security and convenience of the pilgrims under all circumstances.

He also directed that each tent should have a mandatory fire extinguisher.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims and discussed about their experience during the holy pilgrimage.

The pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and appreciated the cleanliness, sanitation arrangements, security, accommodation facilities and invaluable support of the personnel engaged in Yatra duties.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the expansion of infrastructure and pilgrim facilities in recent years has been reflected positively in the feedback from devotees.

He said, alongside these advancements, it is essential to ensure that every pilgrim can access these facilities seamlessly, without any impediment.

He also interacted with shopkeepers, service providers, langar-sevadars, volunteers, and lauded their valuable contribution in facilitating the smooth pilgrimage of the devotees of Baba Barfani.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the Lieutenant Governor said: "Through the seamless coordination of all departments of J&K administration, Police, Army, security forces, Shrine Board and all stakeholders, the arrangements for this year's pilgrimage are significantly enhanced. Feedback from the pilgrims has been overwhelmingly positive."

"This pilgrimage continues to drive vital economic benefits for Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's appeal for visiting pilgrims to purchase local products, a large number of devotees are buying local products such as handloom and handicrafts. In the days to come, this pilgrimage will be remembered as a truly memorable and historic one."

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by VK Birdi, IGP Kashmir; M. Suleman Choudhary, IGP Traffic J&K; Sujit Kumar Singh, IGP Security; Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Nodal Officer for Pahalgam Axis; Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG South Kashmir Range; Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, Anantnag Deputy Commissioner; Amod Nagpure Ashok, Anantnag SSP, Anoo Malhotra, DG Rural Sanitation; and senior officers of Shrine Board, civil administration, police and security forces.

--IANS

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