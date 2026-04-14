Imtiaz Ali shares how memories form bedrock of visual texture of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has deconstructed how he put together the photography of the film.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that memories was the key element to achieve a specific palette and visual texture of the film.

He told IANS, “We followed the memory, the images in the memory of Ishar. So, Ishar Singh Grewal is the character who is 95 years old. And now retrospectively, he is thinking about those beautiful times of his past, when he was in college. So there is a certain hue or tone that memory achieves”.

He further mentioned, “It might even be different from how the light and the texture was at the time when it happened. But when it is remembered 78 years later, it acquires a rose tint. And that is how I think we got the images of this film, and very consciously we've got them. We have gone after what a happy memory feels like. So we have chased that image in this film. And we have brought it about by a certain type of lensing, by a certain type of light and costume design, and the use of many camera techniques also”.

‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh. The film marks Imtiaz and Rahman’s 5th collaboration after massive chartbuster albums of ‘Rockstar’, ‘Highway’, ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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