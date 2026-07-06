Immigrant lawmakers celebrate America's promise

Washington, July 6 (IANS) As the United States marked the 250th anniversary of its independence, two immigrant members of Congress — one Republican and one Democrat — reflected on their journeys to America and delivered a bipartisan message that legal immigration remains central to the country's identity and future.

Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat of New York, both naturalised American citizens who arrived in the United States as children, shared their experiences during a special Independence Day edition of CBS's Face the Nation.

Gimenez recalled leaving Cuba with his family when he was nearly seven years old after the rise of Fidel Castro's communist regime.

"My parents were seeking freedom, not only for themselves, but for us, his children, my sister and I, to give us the opportunity to live in a land of freedom," he said.

He remembered arriving in Florida, living with relatives in a crowded home and attending school without speaking English.

"I remember vividly my first day going to school... That was my first word in English. Until then, I only spoke Spanish," Gimenez said.

Espaillat, who emigrated from the Dominican Republic at the age of nine, recalled adapting to a new life in New York City after arriving in the middle of winter.

"We lived with our grandparents... We got there in December. And, of course, we went to school. Remember sitting in the back of the classroom and... not knowing really a word of English. But, surely and slowly, we acclimated, and here we are," he said.

Both lawmakers credited their families' belief in America for shaping their lives.

Espaillat said his grandmother, the first in the family to become a US citizen, "was so proud of it" and often spoke about "how great this nation is and how it gave us a new opportunity of moving forward."

Despite representing opposing political parties, the two lawmakers found common ground on the need for immigration reform after securing the nation's borders.

Gimenez argued that migrants who have built lives in the United States should not continue living in uncertainty.

"Those that have been here for years that have been working, are part of the community, that are part of the economy, we need to find a way to normalize them," he said. "They can come out of the shadows, pay taxes, and then live their life without having fear."

Espaillat called for bipartisan action on issues including Dreamers, farm workers and keeping immigrant families together.

"A family that's divided, that's fractured is a weak family, and many weak families make up a weak nation," he said.

Asked what message they would send to aspiring immigrants, both lawmakers emphasised following legal pathways while celebrating immigration's contribution to America.

"My message is to do it the right way. And then you will be welcomed with open arms," Gimenez said, adding that immigrants bring "new ideas, new perspectives" that help make America "the greatest country in the world."

Espaillat echoed that view.

"This nation, as we celebrate the 250th anniversary, still has promise," he said. "Bring your ideas. Bring your innovativeness. Bring your talent. Bring your energy... There's been no period in American history that has not been pushed by immigration forward."

Immigration remains one of the most contentious issues in US politics, with sharp disagreements over border security, asylum, deportation and legal migration. Yet the United States continues to be home to the world's largest immigrant population, with generations of newcomers contributing to its economic growth, scientific innovation and cultural diversity.

--IANS

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