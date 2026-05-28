IMD predicts heat wave relief as thunderstorms hit northwest India

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has announced a significant abatement of the prevailing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions across many parts of northwest India starting Thursday.

However, some pockets in Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and east Madhya Pradesh are likely to continue experiencing hot conditions for a few more days before temperatures drop notably from Friday.

According to the latest weather bulletin, maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 6-8 degrees Celsius over northwest India between May 28 and 30, followed by a slight rise later.

In the past 24 hours, several areas recorded extreme heat, with Sriganganagar in Rajasthan touching 48.2 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions were observed at many places in west Rajasthan and in isolated pockets across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and east Madhya Pradesh.

A major weather shift is underway with the approach of a Western Disturbance and active monsoon systems.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm activity accompanied by squally winds is likely over northwest, central, and east India from May 28 to 31.

Gusty winds reaching 60-80 kmph, with gusts up to 100 kmph in some areas, along with lightning and hailstorms, are expected, particularly over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on May 28 and 29.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Northeast India, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of South Peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, in the coming days.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Lakshadweep, with conditions favourable for more progress in the next 2-3 days.

In Delhi and NCR, the capital is likely to witness partly cloudy skies turning generally cloudy by evening on May 28 with a spell of light rain and thunderstorms. Strong winds gusting to 70 kmph are expected during the evening and night.

A sharp drop in temperatures is predicted with maximums falling to 35-37 degrees Celsius on May 29 and 34-36 degrees Celsius on May 30, providing much-needed relief after days of scorching 44-46 degrees Celsius heat.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds that could cause damage to trees, power lines, and vulnerable structures. Citizens are advised to stay indoors during peak thunderstorm activity, avoid taking shelter under trees, and unplug electrical appliances.

Farmers have been urged to secure standing crops and harvested produce.

With the monsoon advancing steadily, this transition is expected to bring cooler temperatures and rainfall across large parts of the country, though authorities caution against complacency due to risks of localised flooding, hail, and gusty winds. Residents in vulnerable areas should remain alert and follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.

--IANS

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