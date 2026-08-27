I'm a Manchester City guy, like the way they play, says Rachin Ravindra

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has revealed his deep admiration for Premier League champions Manchester City, citing their controlling style of play as the main reason for his allegiance to the English football giants.

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League Season 2026/27 on August 29. "I'm a Manchester City guy. I've followed them for a while. I like the way they play and the style of football they bring. Watching them is always exciting, and I enjoy seeing how they control games," Ravindra said to JioStar on Wednesday.

Recalling his experiences of watching top-tier matches live at the stadium, Ravindra, the attacking left-handed batter who also bowls left-arm orthodox spin, singled out a visit to the Etihad Stadium as the pivotal moment that cemented his support for the club.

"I've had two incredible football experiences. One of them made me a Manchester City fan. They hosted me at the Etihad (Stadium) for the first Premier League game of last season against Tottenham. We didn't win, but it was still a great day.

“More recently, I went to the Round of 16 match between Spain and Portugal in Dallas. That was one of the best days of my life. It might have been Ronaldo's last international game, which was a bit sad, but it was special to be there," he added.

Asked to identify a fellow international cricketer with exceptional football skills, Wellington-based Ravindra picked former England fast bowler Chris Woakes to captain a key defensive position.

"I'd say Chris Woakes. He would make a very solid centre-back. He's good on the ball, comfortable under pressure, and reads the game well. I think he has the skills to play that role."

--IANS

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