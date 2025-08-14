ILT20 Development Tournament Season 3 to begin on Aug 24 in Dubai

Dubai, Aug 14 (IANS) The third edition of the International League T20 Development Tournament will begin on August 24 here at the ICC Academy Oval 1. The 18-match tournament will feature six teams and will be conducted in a single-league, round-robin format.

Defending champions Gulf Giants Development will be joined by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development, Desert Vipers Development, Dubai Capitals Development, MI Emirates Development, and Sharjah Warriorz Development.

The six tournament squads will be chosen via Player Selection Draft, which will be conducted on August 18 at the Dubai International Stadium. Each team will consist of 15 players from the UAE.

The tournament is an opportunity for aspiring cricketers in the UAE to showcase their talent and capture the attention of the six ILT20 franchises ahead of Season 4, which will be played in December 2025-January 2026.

With UAE men’s participation in the Sharjah Tri-Series (August 29 to September 7) and the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup (September 9 to 28), the ILT20 Development Tournament will be a golden opportunity for UAE’s emerging players to dazzle in front of the franchise selectors and earn a spot in the main event.

Each of the six ILT20 franchises will need to pick a minimum of four UAE players per squad for the tournament’s Season 4, which will begin on December 2.

The International League T20 Player Auction for Season 4 will be held a few days after the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup. The six teams in the fray will each get the opportunity to add 13 players each (a total of 78 players) to their Season 4 squads at the auction. The last date for registration is September 10.

Andrew Russell, Tournament Director of ILT20 Development Tournament, said, “The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament is one of the most sought-after events in the Emirates Cricket Board’s domestic calendar. The platform is ideal for young and emerging players from all over the country to showcase their talent and stake a claim for a place in the DP World ILT20.

“Last year, fast bowler Farhan Ahmed was discovered by Dubai Capitals at the development tournament. Farhan went on to dazzle at the ILT20 Season 3 with the Capitals winning the tournament. Saghir Khan is another player who excelled in the development tournament last year and got his chance in the big event representing the Gulf Giants.

“This particular edition is potentially the biggest opportunity for new talent to shine, especially with a lot of slots up for grabs in the absence of the UAE’s national players who will be competing in the Tri-Series in Sharjah and the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup.”

