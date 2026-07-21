Illegal firecracker stock worth Rs 39.57 crore seized as Gujarat intensifies safety checks after factory blast

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) Three days after the deadly blast at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad's Ramol area, Gujarat Police have seized a massive stock of illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 39.57 crore from two warehouses in the city, as authorities intensify enforcement against unsafe storage and handling of explosives across the district.

According to Changodar Police, officers were patrolling the Matoda beat area on Sunday when they received credible intelligence about suspected illegal storage of firecrackers.

Acting on the information, police conducted a search operation in the presence of independent witnesses at a warehouse operated under the name 'Abika Trade Link' on the road connecting Modasar crossroads and Amathapura village.

The search uncovered two opposite-facing warehouses, each measuring about 70 by 25 metres, packed with 65,954 cartons of various types of firecrackers with an estimated value of Rs 39,57,90,000.

Police said fire extinguishers, sand buckets and fire-water pipes were available near the entrance, but the overall fire safety arrangements were inadequate considering the quantity of explosives stored.

Officers found no water sprinkler system in the warehouses.

They also found cartons of firecrackers stacked outside the approved storage area under a sheet-roofed shed, with a thick cloth covering the front, creating what police described as a "serious risk" to human life, neighbouring residents and nearby property in the event of a fire or explosion.

Two people have been named in the case. The first is Amitkumar Modi, a resident of Satyagrah Society opposite Satellite Police Station in Ahmedabad city, who police identified as the licence holder and the person responsible for the business.

The second is Kishan Patel, 29, of Dahegamda village in Bavla taluka, who was present at the premises and is alleged to have managed the warehouse and supervised the stock.

A case has been registered under Sections 125 and 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with Sections 9B(1)(b) and 12 of the Explosives Act, 1884, and the applicable provisions of the Explosives Rules, 2008.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine the legal status of the firm, identify other responsible persons, verify the validity of licences, examine approved storage capacity and building plans, and assess compliance with mandatory safety conditions.

Additional legal provisions may be invoked depending on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

The seizure comes amid a wider crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage following the explosion at an alleged illegal firecracker unit in Ahmedabad's Ramol area on Saturday afternoon.

The blast killed at least 10 people, including three children, after another victim succumbed to burn injuries on Monday.

Three accused have been arrested in that case, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident.

Fire and civic authorities have also launched district-wide inspections, sealing industrial units and issuing notices where serious fire safety violations have been detected.

Police also warned licence holders to renew licences on time, restrict storage to approved locations and quantities, maintain functioning fire safety systems in accordance with PESO, fire department and local authority requirements, avoid storing firecrackers in unauthorised sheds or temporary structures, maintain proper stock and transport records, and ensure that only trained personnel handle explosive materials.

Authorities said violations of licence or safety conditions could result in criminal prosecution, suspension or cancellation of licences and confiscation of the seized stock.

--IANS

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