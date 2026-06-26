Delhi Police arrest history-sheeter; Illegal firearm, two live cartridges recovered

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) A 28-year-old history-sheeter was arrested by the Delhi Police from Anand Vihar area, and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Nikhil alias Birana alias Nitin, a resident of Old Seema Puri, was apprehended by the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area beneath the Anand Vihar Railway Flyover near ISBT Anand Vihar. Following the recovery of arms, an FIR (No. 233/2026) was registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused has a long criminal history and has previously been involved in multiple cases related to the Arms Act, theft, snatching, gambling, and other offences. Police also said that he had sustained injuries during police action by the Noida Police in 2025.

The arrest was made as part of the Delhi Police's ongoing preventive policing drive aimed at curbing the illegal possession and supply of firearms in the national capital and adjoining regions. Acting on the directions of senior officers, the staff of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area had been continuously collecting intelligence, conducting surveillance, and developing actionable inputs regarding criminals involved in illegal arms activities.

A dedicated team, working under the leadership of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area and under the close supervision of the ACP, Madhu Vihar, was assigned to act on specific intelligence related to illegal firearms. The team comprised ASI Ajit Kumar, Head Constable Sunil Sharma, Head Constable Vikas Dhaka, and Head Constable Anshul, who had been deployed for preventive patrolling and verification of criminal activities in the area.

Police said that on June 23, the team received specific information that a man carrying an illegal firearm was present beneath the Anand Vihar Railway Flyover and was likely to commit a cognizable offence. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team reached the location near ISBT Anand Vihar and began surveillance.

During the operation, the police noticed a suspicious person approaching from the ISBT side. On spotting the police personnel, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee. However, after a brief chase, he was overpowered and apprehended by the police team.

During a cursory search, the police recovered one country-made pistol, commonly known as a desi katta, along with two live cartridges from his possession. The accused was subsequently identified as Nikhil alias Birana alias Nitin, a resident of Old Seema Puri in Delhi.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had come to the area with the intention of committing theft or snatching. Based on the recovery, a case under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act was registered, and further investigation is currently underway.

Police said that the accused has studied up to the primary level and earns his livelihood as a labourer. However, despite his occupation, he has allegedly remained involved in criminal activities for several years.

According to investigators, in August 2025, the accused sustained injuries during police action by the Noida Police in a case in which he had allegedly travelled to Noida on a stolen motorcycle with the intention of committing robbery. After being released from jail in March 2026, he allegedly resumed criminal activities in the Delhi-NCR region before being apprehended by the Patparganj Industrial Area police.

The police further stated that the accused has been found involved in as many as 21 previous criminal cases registered across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

These include multiple cases under the Arms Act, theft, snatching, gambling, and offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

His criminal record includes Arms Act cases registered at Police Stations Sector-20 and Sector-24 in Noida, as well as Link Road Police Station in Ghaziabad. He has also been booked in gambling-related cases at Seema Puri Police Station and theft and snatching cases registered at Madhu Vihar, Geeta Colony, Nand Nagri, GTB Enclave, and Patparganj Industrial Area police stations.

Police records also show that he had previously been booked in Arms Act cases at Police Station Patparganj Industrial Area in 2023 and 2025, besides several theft-related cases under the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

--IANS

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