Ileana D’Cruz wishes her mamadoo on b’day: No one like you

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Ileana D’Cruz wished her mamadoo, Samira D’Cruz, on her birthday and said that there’s no one like her.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself hugging her mother Samira.

“Mama. No one like you. Happy Birthday my Mamadoo,” Ileana wrote as the caption.

Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, Koa, the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

The 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

The actress, who was born to a Goan Catholic father and Muslim mother, branched out to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf! She was then seen in box-office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar by Shirsha Guha. The also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The story centers on a married couple navigating emotional distance and extramarital attractions, leading to moments of reckoning and rediscovery.

On August 19, Ileana shared a glimpse into her motherhood life as she shared an adorable picture with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Taking to her social media account, Ileana shared a candid picture in which she can be seen sitting outdoors on a chair with her little one resting in her arms. Dressed in a white shirt and denims, the actress is seen smiling as she looks towards her son.

Koa, dressed in a white printed outfit and red-and-black shoes, can be seen comfortably sitting on his mother’s lap. “Mini me + me,” Ileana captioned the post.

--IANS

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