August 19, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Ileana D’Cruz shares ‘Mini me + me’ moment with son Koa

Ileana D’Cruz shares ‘Mini me + me’ moment with son Koa

Mumbai, August 19 (IANS) Actress Ileana D’Cruz offered fans a glimpse into her motherhood life as she shared an adorable picture with her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Taking to her social media account, Ileana shared a candid picture in which she can be seen sitting outdoors on a chair with her little one resting in her arms.

Dressed in a white shirt and denims, the actress is seen smiling as she looks towards her son.

Koa, dressed in a white printed outfit and red-and-black shoes, can be seen comfortably sitting on his mother’s lap. “Mini me + me,” Ileana captioned the post.

For the uninitiated, Ileana welcomed Koa with her husband Michael Dolan on August 1, 2023. She had confirmed her marriage to Dolan in an interview in 2024, and even described her married life as 'beautiful'.

The couple has maintained a relatively private personal life. Ileana has previously shared pictures of Dolan and their son and had even described the father-son duo as her “whole world”.

Long time ago, Ileana had revealed during an Ask Me Anything session on her social media that she was taking a break from films to spend time with her son. When asked about her return to movies, she said she wanted to give her son her time “right now”.

Before stepping back from the limelight, Ileana returned to the big screen with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.

The 2024 romantic comedy starred Ileana alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film marked her return to Hindi cinema after a gap post motherhood.

For the uninitiated, Ileana began her acting career in Telugu cinema with ‘Devadasu’ in 2006. She went on to establish herself as a leading actress in the South before making her Hindi film debut with Anurag Basu’s ‘Barfi!’ in 2012.

In ‘Barfi!’, she played Shruti, the first love interest of Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character. The film, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, became a major turning point in Ileana’s Bollywood career.

She subsequently appeared in films including ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Happy Ending’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Baadshaaho’, ‘Raid’, ‘Pagalpanti’, ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ and ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’.

–IANS

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