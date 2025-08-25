August 25, 2025 7:26 PM हिंदी

IITs crowning jewels of Indian higher education system: Education Minister

IITs crowning jewels of Indian higher education system: Education Minister

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the crowning jewels of higher education system in the country, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

Chairing the 56th IIT Council Meeting, he also charted a roadmap for the IITs for the next 25 years. It aims to make the prestigious institutes “more inclusive, research-driven".

“Pleased to chair the 56th IIT Council Meeting to take stock of the academic progress and chart the roadmap for the next 25 years, particularly for making our IITs more inclusive, research-driven,” Pradhan shared in a post on the social media platform X.

He added that the roadmap is also “aligned to the needs of the 21st century and how these prestigious institutions will lead India’s scientific, technological, and societal progress by 2047 in sync with the strategic goals outlined by PM Narendra Modi ji during his Independence Day address”.

The Minister noted that the IITs will be significant to enable India to become a prosperous, developed, and self-reliant country.

“Our IITs are the crowning jewels of our higher education system. They will play a central role in realising the vision of ‘Samriddh, Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the Union Minister said.

The council deliberated on mechanisms to enhance global collaborations, deepen industry partnerships, and encourage multidisciplinary research across IITs.

The roadmap will also lay emphasis on innovation-led entrepreneurship and greater opportunities for students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

Last week, Pradhan informed the Parliament that the number of higher education institutes (HEIs) from India has doubled in the QS World University Rankings (QS-WUR) over the last five years. From 27 in 2021 to 54 in 2026, India has recorded its strongest presence in QS-WUR 2026.

For the first time, eight Indian institutions entered the list of QS rankings. It is the highest number of new entries from any country.

About four IITs made it to the list -- IIT Delhi (123rd rank) emerged as the country’s top-ranked institute, followed by IIT Bombay (129th rank), IIT Madras (180th rank), and IIT Kharagpur (215th rank).

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat

PM Modi launches Rs 5,400-crore development projects in Gujarat

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu's film goes on floors with pooja in Dubai (Photo credit: PR)

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu's film goes on floors with pooja in Dubai

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

India committed to strengthening ties with Pacific Island Countries: President Murmu

India committed to strengthening ties with Pacific Island Countries: President Murmu

Mirabai Chanu credits hard work, coaches after gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Chanu credits hard work, coaches after gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships

OpenAI bets big on India with 'learning accelerator' to empower teachers, learners

OpenAI bets big on India with 'learning accelerator' to empower teachers, learners

Grandstanding over 1971: Why the apology demand won’t halt Bangladesh-Pakistan’s new embrace

Grandstanding over 1971: Why the apology demand won’t halt Bangladesh-Pakistan’s new embrace

Shekhar Suman takes trip down memory lane, thanks Rekha for working with him in 'Utsav'

Shekhar Suman takes trip down memory lane, thanks Rekha for working with him in 'Utsav'

Number of missing electors in final Bihar voter list may increase beyond 65 lakh: ECI sources

Number of missing electors in final Bihar voter list may increase beyond 65 lakh: ECI sources

Yunus claims Bangladesh 'stable enough' and ready to hold elections

Yunus claims Bangladesh 'stable enough' and ready to hold elections