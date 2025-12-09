December 09, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

IIT Madras, MeitY join hands to focus on translating AI principles into governance

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and IIT Madras are set to host a pre‑summit event on December 11 in Chennai to advance India’s vision for safe, trusted and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI), the government said on Tuesday.

Anchored in India’s commitment to ethical, safe, and inclusive AI, the conclave will focus on translating AI safety and governance principles into practice, an official statement said.

The Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) at IIT Madras, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission under MeitY, is conducting the event as a pre-summit ahead of the 'India–AI Impact Summit 2026' early next year.

The conclave will examine pathways to establish an "AI Safety Commons for the Global South creating shared datasets, benchmarks, and governance resources that enable safer and more reliable AI development."

The discussions will also focus on translating responsible AI principles into practical governance and regulatory models that can be implemented across diverse cultural, legal, and technological contexts.

"As AI systems become integral to public and private domains, concerns around fairness, accountability, and misuse have intensified, highlighting the need for frameworks that are scalable, enforceable, and suited to diverse global contexts," IT Ministry said in the statement.

The 'Safe and Trusted AI Working Group' at the event aims to bridge this gap by advancing an ecosystem grounded in transparency, reliability, and public trust where innovation progresses responsibly, and the benefits of AI are shared equitably.

The programme, opening with a formal inauguration on the evening of December 10 and followed by a hybrid, closed‑door working group meeting on December 11, will focus on translating AI safety and governance principles into practice.

The event brings together senior MeitY officials, national and international experts from industry, academia, civil society and government.

Being hosted in the Global South for the first time, the 'India–AI Impact Summit 2026' is scheduled to take place from February 15–20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The summit aims to showcase the transformative role of AI in enabling inclusive development, sustainability, and fostering equitable progress.

