IIT Guwahati's clay sedimentation technique to accurately detect Covid virus

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Amid the fresh wave of Covid-19, with more than 5,000 active cases, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati developed a novel method to accurately detect and measure the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid infection.

The innovative approach is based on how quickly a clay-virus-electrolyte mixture settles: a process commonly known as sedimentation. The new technique offers a simple and affordable alternative to the complex and expensive methods like Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), antigen testing, and antibody testing -- currently in use for virus detection.

The team used Bentonite clay -- a clay well known for its ability to absorb pollutants and heavy metals due to its unique chemical structure.

Previous studies have shown that clay particles can bind with viruses and bacteriophages, making it a promising material for virus detection.

In the study, researchers focused on how Bentonite clay interacts with virus particles in a salt environment.

The results, published in the peer-reviewed journal Applied Clay Science, showed that a coronavirus surrogate and Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV) binds to the negatively charged clay surfaces at a controlled room temperature and a neutral pH of 7.

“Imagine a world where detecting viruses is as simple as watching sand settle in water. That is the breakthrough we have achieved! Our new method uses clay to quickly identify and measure viruses, like the coronavirus,” said Prof. T.V. Bharat, Dept. of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

“By observing how the clay settles in a solution, we can determine if a virus is present and how much of it there is. This innovative approach offers a faster, more affordable, and accurate alternative to current methods, paving the way for better disease monitoring and treatment strategies, especially during pandemics,” he added.

The new technique produced accurate results in comparison to the standard detection methods, reinforcing its reliability.

Notably, the method can be extended to detect other viruses such as the Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV), which affects poultry and causes major losses in the farming industry, said the researchers.

--IANS

rvt/

