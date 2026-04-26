April 26, 2026 10:23 PM हिंदी

IGPL 2026: Bhullar and Pukhraj tied for 26th place in Singapore

Gaganjeet Bhullar and Pukhraj Singh Gill tied for 26th place in International Series Singapore of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Sunday. Photo credit: IGPL

Singapore, April 26 (IANS) Gaganjeet Bhullar had a disappointing finish at the International Series Singapore of Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) 2026 as he finished the week with a 2-over 73 and ended Tied-26th after having been in a position to contend earlier in the week at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on Sunday.

The four-time IGPL winner, Bhullar, also an 11-time Asian Tour winner, had an early birdie on the second, but in the next seven holes, he dropped four shots. On the back nine, he birdied the 10th and the 17th and the 18th, but also double bogeyed the 15th in his 73

The Top Indian on the final day was yet another AM Green IGPL star, Pukhraj Singh Gill, who shot his best score of the week with a 4-under 67 with five birdies against one bogey to join Bhullar in the T-26th spot. The only other Indian player to make the cut, Karandeep Kochhar (76), also from the AM Green IGPL, was 70th

Korea’s Jeongwoo Ham kept the lead for the fourth straight day with a card of 3-under 68 and completed a wire-to-wire win. He was chased hard by Australian Cameron John (66) on a tense final day.

Ham closed with a three-under-par 68 to finish on 16-under and beat John by two shots. John shot a 66 while Spain’s Josele Ballester (66), Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (68), and Tomohiro Ishizaka (70) from Japan shared third, a distant seven behind the winner.

The result also secured Ham and John places in this summer’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, as the tournament is part of the Open Qualifying Series.

The weather also had a big part to play today, when, after three days of oppressive heat and humidity, the skies darkened and at 11.47 am play was stopped for just over three and a half hours due to lightning.

Ham becomes the second Korean to win the event. Younghan Song was the first in 2016 when he beat then world number one Jordan Spieth from the United States by one, also on The Serapong.

It is the Korean’s first win on the Asian Tour, where he has only played 24 times since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil.

The Asian Tour moves swiftly on to the GS Caltex Maekyung Open next week, for one of Korea’s most prestigious events. The tournament, which is celebrating its 45th edition, will be played at Namseoul Country Club, south of Seoul.

--IANS

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