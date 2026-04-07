IFL 2025-26: Dempo secure first win of the season against Shillong Lajong

Fatorda (Goa), April 7 (IANS) Goals from Marcus Joseph, Kapil Hoble, and Richmond Kwasi Owusu helped Dempo Sports Club register their first win of the Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season with a comfortable 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Tuesday.

Shillong Lajong enjoyed the majority of possession throughout the game but struggled to convert it into clear chances, as Dempo maintained a disciplined defensive shape. The result marked Dempo SC’s first win of the season, taking them to six points, while Birendra Thapa's side remained fourth with 11 points.

Samir Naik’s side started on the front foot and tested the Shillong defence early. The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when Marcus Joseph collected a ball after it was put in the air by Lajong defender Rudra Ved on the edge of the box, controlling it well before firing a left-footed strike into the net to give Dempo the lead.

The Golden Eagles doubled their advantage in the 24th minute following a cross from left back Saiesh Bagkar. A moment of hesitation from goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai allowed the ball to deflect off Kapil Hoble and into the net, making it 2-0.

Shillong attempted to respond before the break, with Phrangki Buam coming closest, but his header was tipped over the bar by Ashish Sibi as Dempo went into half-time with a comfortable lead.

Dempo continued their momentum after the restart and were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute after Rymbai brought down Bagkar inside the box. Richmond Kwasi Owusu stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 55th minute to extend the lead to 3-0.

Shillong Lajong pushed forward in search of a consolation goal, creating a few half-chances through substitutes and set-pieces, but lacked the finishing touch in the final third.

Dempo had opportunities to add to their tally in the closing stages, with substitute Cristian Damian Perez and Sebastián Gutiérrez both going close, but the scoreline remained unchanged.

--IANS

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