May 29, 2026 1:19 PM हिंदी

'If Vaibhav bats through powerplay, RR will have the advantage: Kumble

'If Vaibhav bats through powerplay, RR will have the advantage: Kumble

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Former India captain Anil Kumble believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could once again hold the key for his side when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2026 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Friday, noting that if the youngster survives the powerplay, it will give a massive advantage to RR.

Despite RR's strong performances in the tournament, Kumble feels the side still enters the contest as underdogs but backed them to edge past Gujarat if Vaibhav delivers another impactful start.

“It’s a hard one to predict. It’s really hard because Rajasthan have done well, yet they still seem to be the underdogs. I think I’ll go with the underdogs. I’m still expecting Vaibhav to do what he did against SRH because if Vaibhav does that, Rajasthan will have the advantage,” Kumble told JioHotstar.

The young RR opener has been one of the standout performers of the season and currently holds the Orange Cap. The 15-year-old played a brilliant knock of 97 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which proved crucial to their big win in the eliminator.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder, and that doesn’t come from doing it just once or against a couple of teams. He’s done it consistently over the last two months, and that says a lot about the youngster. It’s not just about going out there and bashing a few sixes, even though he is the highest six-hitter now. If he bats through the Powerplay, RR will have the advantage,” Kumble added.

Kumble, however, pointed out that the Gujarat Titans possess a potent new-ball attack capable of putting Rajasthan under pressure early in the innings.

“GT have a very set plan. They have Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada bowling three overs each, and that’s where the game could change,” he said.

The former India leg-spinner also noted that the conditions in Ahmedabad have suited Gujarat’s seamers this season, though he expects them to regroup after their previous outing.

“They have done really well in Ahmedabad, where the conditions help the seam bowlers. It didn’t happen for them in Dharamshala, but they’ll be hoping that with the new ball, if they hold those lengths consistently, they can nick him off and get an early breakthrough,” Kumble added.

The winner of Friday’s Qualifier 2 will progress to the IPL 2026 final, where they will face the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

--IANS

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