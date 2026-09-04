‘If I can inspire even 10 percent girls to play cricket, I’ll be proud’: Mandhana

Dubai, Sep 4 (IANS) India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana believes her biggest measure of success will not be the records she breaks but the number of young girls she can inspire to pick up a bat and ball and dream of playing cricket for India.

Mandhana made history with a breathtaking 124 off 64 balls against Hong Kong China in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Thursday, becoming the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket after surpassing former India captain Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 runs.

However, reflecting on her record-breaking performance, Mandhana said she has never viewed personal milestones as the ultimate measure of her career.

“I always felt this is my job. I never thought of anything else than records and numbers and the amount of matches you win for India. That is a measure which you take back; you don’t take back how many runs or records you’ve broken,” Mandhana said in a video released by BCCI.

The left-handed opener, who also became the first Indian woman to score multiple T20I centuries, said she would take greater pride in helping the next generation of Indian women cricketers reach the highest level.

“If anything of mine could inspire even like 10% girls to pick up a bat and ball and start playing cricket, I feel that would be something which I’ll always be proud and happy about,” she said.

Mandhana also spoke about her desire to see more Indian batters join her among the leading run-scorers in women’s international cricket.

“Hopefully there will be three-four more in the list of 10,000 from the Indian set-up and that is something which I would like to be measured with. If I come back to the question, taking three or four with you would be great to have in the top five list, and there will be like three or four Indians. I think that’s something which I’ll measure my career with,” she said.

The 30-year-old admitted that she never imagined she would surpass Mithali, whom she grew up watching and idolising.

“All grown up watching Mithali Di back, she’s been such an idol for everyone growing up. I never in my dreams ever imagined that I would get 10,000 and go past her,” Mandhana said.

Despite her landmark achievement, Mandhana insisted there was still plenty of room for improvement in her game.

“I wouldn’t say that you’re ever complete as a batter or a bowler, and if you feel that, cricket will always show you that you’re not,” she said.

Mandhana also highlighted her efforts to improve her six-hitting ability, an aspect that was on full display against Hong Kong China as she smashed seven sixes during her record knock.

“I’ve been constantly trying to improve my six-hitting abilities in terms of being able to even clear the long-off and the long-on fielder or have the confidence to do that,” she said.

Her 124, which came with 14 fours and seven sixes, was also the highest individual score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history, surpassing Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024.

The knock was Mandhana’s 18th international century, taking her past Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt for the most hundreds across formats in women’s international cricket. She also became the first Indian woman to register multiple T20I centuries and set a new record for the highest individual score by an Indian woman in T20Is.

Mandhana’s innings helped India post 193/5 in 20 overs, which proved to be too much for Hong Kong, as they got bowled out for just 56 runs and lost the match by 137 runs.

--IANS

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