'If Dhoni is playing as an impact player, it’s time for him to hang up his boots': Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will start on March 28, could be the last season for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) most experienced player, MS Dhoni, as Sanju Samson is ready to be his heir.

Chopra also said that the veteran should consider retirement if he continues only as an Impact Player for Chennai Super Kings this season.

“You don’t run the team from the dugout; it’s not football. In cricket, you need to be on the field, and MS Dhoni’s biggest asset is his ability to read the game better than anybody else. That clarity and conviction are what make him who he is. In any case, I feel this could be his last season," Chopra told Jio Hotstar.

"He has the heir apparent now. Sanju Samson will eventually don the gloves, it could even happen at some stage during this season. Again, conditions apply in terms of MS Dhoni’s fitness and his knee. But he cannot be the Impact Player. If he is playing as an Impact Player, I think it’s time for him to hang up his boots,” he added.

When asked whether MS Dhoni is still the unofficial captain of Chennai Super Kings on the field, Akash Chopra said, “There’s a small analogy. If you want your baby to start walking, you need to hold their hand and teach them. But if you want them to run, you need to let go. If you keep holding on, they will never learn to run. From Dhoni’s point of view, if somebody has been anointed as the next Captain, then he has to take a backseat, and I think he already has.”

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's role will be in focus when CSK start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

--IANS

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