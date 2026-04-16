ICC chair Jay Shah named in Young Global Leaders Class of 2026

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah has been named to the Young Global Leaders Class of 2026 by the World Economic Forum.

This recognition shows his growing influence in shaping the future of global cricket.

Shah, who was the youngest secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has played an important role in various aspects of the sport’s development.

He has overseen key parts of the Indian Premier League, promoted the growth of women’s cricket, and secured major media rights deals. His work has significantly impacted the game. He has also been a key figure in getting cricket included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

A press release that announced his selection highlighted his influence on the global stage.

It stated, “Shah's selection underscores his growing influence in international cricket administration. As ICC Chairman, he has focused on expanding the sport's global footprint, strengthening international partnerships, and positioning cricket for long-term growth across established and emerging markets.”

The release also pointed out his vital role in a major recent event for cricket. “He has also played a key role in cricket's re-induction into the Olympics for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. Through this recognition, Shah joins a global network of leaders driving impact across sectors, reinforcing India's presence on influential international platforms while lending further momentum to the growth of the game,” it added.

The Young Global Leaders (YGL) community includes 118 leaders under 40 from 55 countries. They come from fields such as public service, science, business, civil society, and culture. This cohort reflects a diverse group of individuals contributing to global progress and innovation.

“This year's cohort includes global figures such as Tomas Okmanas, Co-Founder and CEO of Nord Security; Thea LaFond; Jennifer Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of WIZ.AI; and Professor Sally Nuamah, among others,” the release noted.

--IANS

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