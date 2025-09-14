September 14, 2025 11:23 PM हिंदी

Chandrasekar S. appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

Chandrasekar S appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of IAS officer Chandrasekar S. as the new Private Secretary to Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan and retired IAS officer Amit Khare as Secretary.

According to an official memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Sunday, Chandrasekar S., a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, has been relieved of his present posting as Deputy Director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie to take up the new assignment.

The order states that his central deputation tenure will continue until February 28, 2028, which marks the balance period of his four-year deputation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He will serve on a co-terminus basis with the Vice President.

"Appointment of Chandrasekar S. as Private Secretary to the Vice President of India (C. P. Radhakrishnan) in the Vice President's Secretariat at the level of Deputy Secretary for a period upto February 28, 2028 (i.e. for the balance period of his four years central deputation tenure) with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis with the term of the Vice President of India or till he ceases to function as Private Secretary to the Vice President of India or until further orders, whichever event occurs the earliest," the memorandum signed by Deputy Secretary to the Union government, Annies Kannani Joy, said.

The communication further mentioned that the appointment takes effect from the date Chandrasekar assumes charge of the post.

Similarly, according to the Department of Personnel and Training order issued on September 14, 2025, Khare’s appointment will be on a contract basis for a tenure of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Khare has had a distinguished career in public service, having served as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and later as Education Secretary.

After his retirement from the civil service, he was appointed Adviser to the Prime Minister, where he handled matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office.

His selection reflects the Centre’s effort to place experienced officers in crucial secretarial roles to assist constitutional authorities.

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan assumed office earlier this week, and Chandrasekar’s appointment is among the first key administrative postings in his Secretariat.

--IANS

sas/khz

LATEST NEWS

Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria clinch gold medals as India finish with best overseas performance in World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, UK, on Sunday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing C'ships: Minakshi, Jaismine clinch gold medals as India finish with best overseas performance (2nd Ld)

Phoebe Litchfield’s 88 leads Australia to eight-wicket win over India in the ODI series opener at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

1st ODI: Litchfield’s 88 leads Australia to eight-wicket win over India in series opener

Chandrasekar S appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

Chandrasekar S. appointed Private Secretary to V-P Radhakrishnan

AI glasses empower ‘Divyangjans’ in Gandhinagar

AI glasses empower 'Divyangjans' in Gandhinagar

Over 1.5 lakh residents give feedback for CM Yogi Adityanath's mission of 'Developed UP by 2047'

Over 1.5 lakh residents give feedback for CM Yogi Adityanath's mission of 'Developed UP by 2047'

Kuldeep Yadav stars as India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 despite Shaheen Shah Afridi’s late cameo in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday. IANS Photos

Asia Cup: Kuldeep stars as India restrict Pakistan to 127/9 despite Shaheen’s cameo

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat train for Saharsa

PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express and Vande Bharat train for Saharsa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team for winning silver in Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on winning silver in Asia Cup

Sourav Ganguly files nomination for Cricket Association of Bengal President’s post, could be elected unopposed.

Sourav Ganguly files nomination for CAB President’s post, could be elected unopposed

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team

Aamir Khan is yet to watch Rajinikanth's ‘Coolie’, reveals his team