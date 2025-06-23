IANS Exclusive! Kannappa will have a runtime of around Two hours and 50 minutes: Editor Anthony Gonsalvez

June 23, 2025 10:05 PM हिंदी

Chennai, June 23 (IANS) One of the country's top editors Antony Gonsalvez, who is also the editor of the pan-Indian magnum opus, 'Kannappa', has now disclosed that the run time of the devotional, historical film would be around two hours and 50 minutes.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a pre-release event organised by the film's makers in Chennai on Monday, Anthony Gonsalvez said that the film's run time would be around 2 hours and 50 minutes but the film wouldn't appear long as the story would keep moving at a brisk pace.

"There are three tracks happening simultaneously in the film. The first one is about an atheist turning a believer and then a devotee. Then there is a romantic track that is happening. The third track is about an external threat to the clan. So, between the three tracks, the story will move at a brisk pace, he explained.

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

The film, which has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast."

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh had said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’."

