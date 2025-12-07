'I would like to close this matter...': Smriti Mandhana calls off wedding with Palash Muchhal

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has called off her wedding with music composer and singer Palash Muchhal and issued an official statement on the matter on her social media handle, requesting "privacy and space to move on at her own pace".

"Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” wrote Mandhana.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

Mandhana further said her forever focus will be to continue "to play and win trophies for India".

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward,” she added.

Mandhana and Muchhal’s wedding had been tipped to be a significant occasion, particularly in the glow of India’s recent Women’s World Cup triumph. But the festivities came to an unexpected halt when Mandhana’s father reportedly fell ill on the wedding day -- November 23, prompting a pause in the ceremonies.

In the aftermath, social media was flooded with unfounded claims and speculation, with Muchhal facing allegations of infidelity. His family, however, rejected the rumours, criticising those responsible for circulating what they described as baseless and defamatory stories about the music composer.

Mandhana and her Team India mates, who had attended the ceremony, have also removed all wedding-related photos from their social media and refrained from making any statements.

