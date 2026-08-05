'I want to see my father...': Children's cries bring tears as Kerala bids farewell to flood hero

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 (IANS) "I want to see my father, sir... please remove the cloth covering his face" - the heart-rending plea of the young children of flood rescue volunteer R. Rajesh, who sacrificed his life while saving a stranded farmer in Kannur, reduced even seasoned public officials to tears as his mortal remains were brought to his home at Kalliyoor near here on Wednesday.

The grief-stricken children clung to the coffin, crying inconsolably, while relatives, neighbours, and rescue volunteers struggled to comfort them.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, who arrived to pay his last respects, stood in silence, visibly moved by the family's anguish. Rajesh, hailed as a hero for laying down his life to save another, was accorded full State honours at his funeral.

Ministers, elected representatives, senior officials, and hundreds of people from different walks of life joined family members in bidding a final farewell.

Earlier, the State Cabinet had announced that the government would complete the construction of Rajesh's unfinished house as a mark of gratitude for his extraordinary sacrifice.

The tragedy unfolded at Meenthulli Thuruthu in Cherupuzha, Kannur, where Rajesh had joined rescue operations after the Kariyankode River swelled following torrential rain and landslides in the forests.

A farmer, Benny, had been stranded on a river island after floodwaters cut off access.

Rajesh, a trained swimming and rescue instructor, along with fellow rescuers Shibin and rafter Jithin, swam across the raging river to bring him to safety.

On the return journey, Rajesh removed his own life jacket and gave it to the farmer.

Moments later, while attempting to cross the river without the protective gear, he lost his grip on the safety rope in the powerful current and was swept away.

Rescue teams recovered his body on Tuesday afternoon from a small island several kilometres downstream after an intensive search.

Rajesh was no stranger to danger.

President of the Adventure and Disaster Management Club (ADAMS), he had participated in numerous rescue operations, including the Wayanad floods, and had earned a reputation as a fearless disaster response volunteer.

A national-level throwball player and a rappelling instructor, he inspired many young people through his commitment to adventure sports and public service.

In death, Rajesh has become a symbol of courage and selfless service, a man who chose another's life over his own, leaving behind a grieving family and a state that saluted his sacrifice.

--IANS

sg/vd