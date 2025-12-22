I shouldn't take advantage of Rajini sir, says Dr Shiva Rajkumar

Chennai, Dec 22 (IANS) Explaining that he would definitely request Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth to act in Kannada when there was a worthy role for him, Kannada Superstar Dr Shivarajkumar said that he should not take advantage of Superstar Rajinikanth just because he did a role in the Tamil film 'Jailer'.

At a media interaction called to promote his upcoming Kannada film '45', the Kannada superstar was asked just like how the unit of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' requested him to act in it, would he request Superstar Rajinikanth to act in a Kannada film.

Responding to this question, Shiva Rajkumar said, "It cannot be done just like that when one thinks. It (the project) has to shape up really well. When he comes, it must be something very different. That is what I wish for. I shouldn't simply take advantage of him. Just because I came here and did a role in 'Jailer', I shouldn't call sir. I am seeing him from the time I was a child. I should not take advantage. If there is a worthy role, I will definitely request Rajini sir."

The film, which has been directed by Arjun Janya, has been produced by Uma Ramesh Reddy and M Ramesh Reddy and has dialogues by Anil Kumar.

Interestingly, '45', which is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year, will mark the directorial debut of music director Arjun Janya.

Apart from Dr Shiva Rajkumar, the film, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, will also feature actors Raj B Shetty and Upendra in pivotal roles.

Talking to IANS, director Arjun Janya said, "The film has been titled '45' as the story takes place within this period. The idea for the plot for this film came from certain experiences in my life. That was the starting point. I narrated this script to Shivanna, who asked me to direct this film myself. He is my second inspiration."

When asked what genre this film would come under, the director admitted that it would be hard to classify it one genre. It is for the audience to decide, he said, and sought assistance from actor Raj B Shetty, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Raj B Shetty said, "There are three elements that come in this story. One is the realistic story of a commoner. This meets the cinematic moment of another character and it ends in a fantasy. But the travel is not jarring and it travels seamlessly."

The film has cinematography by Satya Hegde and editing by K M Prakash. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dr K Ravivarma, Jolly Bastian, Different Dany, Chetan D’souza while dances have been choreographed by Chinni Prakash and B Dhananjay.

--IANS

mkr/