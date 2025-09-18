September 18, 2025 8:30 PM हिंदी

‘I respect all religions’: CJI Gavai clarifies remarks on reconstruction of beheaded Lord Vishnu idol

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Thursday clarified that his remarks during the hearing of a PIL seeking judicial intervention for the reconstruction of a 7-foot-long beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho were being misportrayed on social media.

"Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed on social media in a certain manner. I respect all religions," said CJI Gavai.

Though the apex court declined to entertain the public interest litigation (PIL), CJI Gavai on Tuesday had reportedly remarked: "Go and ask the deity himself to do something", and suggested the PIL litigant, "so go and pray now".

The remarks sparked a debate on social media, with many describing them as insensitive and disrespectful to the faith of millions of followers of Lord Vishnu.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second-highest law officer of the Centre, remarked that things often get blown out of proportion on social media.

"We used to know Newton's Law - every action has an equal reaction, but now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," he quipped.

In a similar vein, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also present in the courtroom, said: "We suffer this every day. Social media is an unruly horse, and there is no way to tame it!"

The PIL, filed by Rakesh Dalal, National President of the National Veer Kisan Majdoor Dal, highlighted the long-standing neglect of temples within the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Khajuraho complex by both the Union and Madhya Pradesh governments, despite repeated representations. "The temples of Khajuraho, constructed by the Chandravanshi kings, also served as a ‘Paathshaala’ in ancient times. However, despite 77 years post-independence, the authorities have failed to take steps for their development and reconstruction of these temples to grant people their fundamental right to worship," stated the PIL filed through Nuli & Nuli.

--IANS

pds/vd

