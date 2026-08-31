‘I remain committed to my team,’ says Deepti after becoming leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20I

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma reflected on an emotional record-breaking outing in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 opener against Thailand, saying she remains determined to continue contributing to the team after becoming the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20I cricket.

Deepti entered the match in Dubai level with Thailand's Thipatcha Putthawong on 170 wickets and needed just one dismissal to claim the record outright. The milestone came in spectacular fashion as the off-spinner returned extraordinary figures of 3/0 in 1.1 overs, taking three wickets without conceding a run to move her career tally to 171.

Sharing her thoughts after the historic achievement, Deepti wrote on X, “Yesterday was a day which filled me with emotion and gratitude. Some achievements make you feel how lucky you are to do what you love the most. I remain committed to my team and fans to play with the same excitement and winning more matches and trophies for my country,” Deepti wrote on X.

The record came in Deepti's 150th T20I appearance, making the occasion even more memorable for the Indian all-rounder. She became only the third Indian woman to reach the 150-match milestone in the format after Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Deepti's landmark spell played a key role as India began their Asia Cup campaign with a commanding 94-run victory. India posted 159/9 after being asked to bat, with Shafali Verma top-scoring with 64.

Thailand were then bowled out for 65 in 16.1 overs, with Deepti and Nandani Sharma taking three wickets each. Nannapat Koncharoenkai provided the lone major resistance for Thailand with 41.

For Deepti, the opening match delivered both a historic individual milestone and a winning start to India's title defence as she added another chapter to her already remarkable international career.

--IANS

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