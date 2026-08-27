‘I Play Rocky’ to arrive in Indian theatres on November 13

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘I Play Rocky’ is set to release in India on November 13, 2026, a week after its limited theatrical release in the US.

The film is a biopic on Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, and traces his journey from being a nobody to becoming one of the greatest action stars of Hollywood owing to his work in the franchise.

The exhibitors of the film announced its India release date on the occasion of the International Boxing Day.

Long before Rocky Balboa became a global cultural icon, Sylvester Stallone was a struggling actor with little money, few opportunities and one unwavering belief, that he could write and star in a story that would change his life. ‘I Play Rocky’ takes audiences behind the scenes of that extraordinary chapter.

At its heart, the film is an inspiring story about ambition, resilience, self-belief and refusing to give up when the odds are firmly against you. Much like the character of Rocky himself, Stallone's journey is defined by the determination to keep moving forward, even when the world tells you to stop.

The film offers audiences a fascinating look at the story behind the story - the extraordinary struggle that preceded the creation of one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history. It celebrates the idea that champions aren't always born; sometimes, they are built through grit, sacrifice, discipline and an unwavering belief in their dream.

Decades after Rocky Balboa first stepped into the ring, his story continues to inspire generations, and ‘I Play Rocky’ explores the remarkable journey that made that legacy possible.

The film blends the world of sport, Hollywood and the timeless appeal of the underdog, and promises an emotionally charged big-screen experience.

--IANS

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