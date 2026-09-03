‘I need to do it’: Bellucci reveals inspiration behind Japanese gods tattooed on his arms

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Italian tennis player Mattia Bellucci will carry more than just his racquet onto Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday when he takes on American ninth seed Taylor Fritz in the second round of the US Open. The 25-year-old’s distinctive tattoos will be paying tribute to his fascination with Japanese culture and the inspiration he found during his travels to Tokyo.

Currently ranked No. 95 in the ATP Rankings, the left-hander has Fujin, the Japanese god of wind, tattooed on one upper arm and Raijin, the god of thunder, on the other. As Bellucci prepares for one of the biggest matches of his campaign at Flushing Meadows, the artwork has become another distinctive feature of the Italian’s presence on court.

“They are just typical Japanese tattoos,” Bellucci told ATPTour.com. “I really like the Japanese culture and Japanese tattoos. So two years ago I started doing some lines, and now I’m trying to fill them up with some colour,” Bellucci said. “It obviously takes some time because I’m travelling a lot and they are in a position where I cannot fill them up very quickly.”

Bellucci’s interest in the artwork was strengthened by his affection for Japan and its street culture. A particular moment during his first visit to the country eventually helped turn an idea into a permanent addition to his arms. “I still didn’t have the tattoo,” Bellucci said. “So I was thinking about it, and I said, ‘I need to do it’.”

The Italian first competed at the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo in September 2024 and returned later that year to play three ATP Challenger events in Japan. He subsequently began the tattooing process in Milan and hopes to complete the artwork when his schedule allows.

“Tattoos and also some art and stuff like that (are) some things that (make me) passionate a little bit,” Bellucci said. “So I’m quite happy to have on my skin something particular that I like and yeah, hopefully I’m going to finish it soon.”

For the moment, however, Bellucci’s attention will be firmly on the challenge awaiting him in New York.

The four-time ATP Challenger titlist faces Fritz in their second tour-level meeting, having pushed the American all the way in Stuttgart earlier this year before eventually losing 5-7, 7-5, 7-5.

“I had to do an amazing performance, and I couldn’t get the win,” Bellucci said. “But hopefully the next one is going to be even better. I’ll try to play my best tennis, and let’s see how it goes. I’m in the U.S., I’m playing an American guy, and I can’t wait for it.”

A victory would send Bellucci into the third round of the US Open for the first time, adding another chapter to his growing experience of competing on tennis’s biggest stages.

New York is already familiar territory for the Italian when it comes to high-profile encounters. Last year, he came up against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open, an experience Bellucci believes helped deepen his understanding of what it takes to compete against the sport’s elite.

“For me, it’s always something that gives me the possibility to get better,” Bellucci said. “Because after that, you can see the match, and you can see how you played against a big opponent, and I (become) even more passionate about the sport.”

With Fujin and Raijin accompanying him on court, Bellucci will now hope the next big moment of his US Open journey brings a different result as he looks to challenge one of the home favourites under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

--IANS

vi/bsk/