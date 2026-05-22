Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa push the release of their debut production ‘Raftaar’ to October 16

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have pushed the release date of their production title. ‘Raftaar’, which was earlier set to release on July 24, will now bow in theatres on October 16 during the extended Dussehra weekend.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post as they notified their followers of their decision to push the film’s release.

The couple wrote, “They say building a dream takes time, but living it takes even more hustle! RAFTAAR is not just a film, it’s our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams. When something is this personal and special, it deserves the time to grow into something truly memorable. That's why we are now arriving, in cinemas, on 16 October for the extended Dussehra weekend”.

“When you see RAFTAAR, you won’t just watch a film, you’ll recognise the hustle, the ambition, the fear and the hope that drive every dream. Thank you for being our strength. We’re almost there. हमारे सपनों की रफ़्तार full on hai और hustle भी। Catch you on 16th October in Theatres”, they added.

The film is set in the cut-throat world of India’s booming ed-tech industry, and races through the meteoric rise of a start-up and a fiery relationship at its core, a determined man and an ambitious woman chasing success at any cost. The captivating drama explores how greed, power, and money can come at the cost of love, honesty and relationships.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh, Anurag Thakur, Rohan Verma, Tanya Maniktala, and Rajat Kapoor. Produced by Patralekhaa under the banner of Kampa Film, the film is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, executive produced by Tarun Bali, and is an Amazon MGM Studios Original with story and screenplay by Rohan Narula. PVR INOX Pictures is the official distributor of the film.

‘Raftaar’ is set to release on October 16, 2026.

--IANS

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