Michael Carrick confirmed as Manchester United's permanent head coach until 2028

Manchester, May 22 (IANS): Manchester United have announced Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach, having signed a new contract that will run until 2028.

The 44-year-old took interim charge after Ruben Amorim was sacked in January and was awarded the Premier League Manager of the Month award after victories against Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games in charge.

Carrick has overseen qualification into next season’s UEFA Champions League with 11 wins from 16 games, accumulating the highest points tally in the Premier League since his arrival.

"From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride. Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness, and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again," Carrick said in a statement shared by the Premier League club on Friday.

He joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Solskjaer’s departure, Carrick led the club with distinction during his role as caretaker manager. The former England international was head coach at Middlesbrough for two-and-a-half years from October 2022.

One of United’s most successful and decorated players, Carrick played 464 games for the club, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said, “Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach that aligns with the club’s values, traditions, and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

--IANS

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