'I enjoy it up top, will do whatever I can for the team: Markram on returning to opening role for LSG

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Aiden Markram expressed his satisfaction at returning to the top of the order while reiterating his team-first approach ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Gujarat asked Lucknow to bat first in the 19th match of the tournament, setting the stage for Markram to build on a modest start to the season. The South African has crossed the 40-run mark just once in three outings so far, with a 45 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) being his standout effort.

Reflecting on his return to the opening slot, Markram, speaking on the sidelines of the LSG vs GT clash, said, “I do enjoy it up top. Nice to be back there, but you obviously just do whatever you can for the team. If the best balance is not me at the top, I'm also happy with that. But yeah, it's been nice to be back up at the top.”

Markram has been opening alongside Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh, and the 31-year-old highlighted the strong bond the duo shares, both on and off the field.

“It's really good. We've grown very tight over the last year or whatever…he’s a great man. We look forward to similar things off the field, shall I say. And yeah, it's been brilliant opening the batting with him,” he added.

While primarily focused on his role with the bat, Markram also kept himself ready to contribute with the ball if required in the afternoon conditions. “I'm ready if needs be, but a big part of me says hopefully not because it means the other five have gone really well and that we're bowling well. I've called upon, you get excited for that one or two overs and hopefully you can try and make a difference for the team.”

With conditions expected to test both sides, Markram’s role at the top could be crucial as LSG aim to set the tone against a GT.

--IANS

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