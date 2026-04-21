‘I believe I can go further, that’s what I intend to do,’ says Martin Landaluce after breaking into Top-100

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Spain’s rising talent Martin Landaluce is determined to build on his recent breakthrough after entering the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings, with the 20-year-old setting his sights on further progress as he prepares to compete on home soil at the Madrid Open.

The Madrid-born youngster has enjoyed a steady rise on the tour, with a quarter-final finish at the Miami Masters proving pivotal in helping him breach the elite bracket for the first time in his career. For Landaluce, the milestone marks both validation and motivation as he continues his development on the professional circuit.

“It’s very special to see myself there. I think it’s something we’ve all wanted to achieve since we were young. I’ve never set a specific ranking goal, but now that I’m in this position, I believe I can go further, and that’s what I intend to do,” Landaluce was quoted by the Madrid Open.

Having trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy since 2022, shortly after winning the US Open boys’ singles title, Landaluce has crafted an aggressive playing style that sets him apart from the traditional Spanish baseline approach. His progress has also been reflected in success on the ATP Challenger Tour, where he has picked up titles on hard courts.

Despite the rapid ascent, the young Spaniard remains grounded about the work ahead. "I know I have to keep working. With my style, which is designed to cause a lot of damage, it’s important to be able to attack consistently for many rallies. I need to try to be more solid, move better... Physically, I have a big margin for improvement to do things well and be ready for tough matches. I have to keep working with the same joy and humility as ever," he said.

Competing in Madrid offers an added layer of comfort and expectation for the home favourite, who is relishing the opportunity to play in familiar surroundings. “I’m really thrilled to play in Madrid. I’m sleeping at home, and it’s a very special week here with my people. I hope it’s a cool tournament where I can feel significant and strong on the court and have good matches. In this tournament, I need to keep doing things as I have been, trying to impose that style, with a strong identity. If I do this, the level will follow, and the first match will be good. Hopefully, there will be more than one,” he said.

Landaluce has also drawn confidence from recent training sessions with compatriot Carlos Alcaraz as he looks to adapt better to clay conditions. "In previous years, this surface hasn’t suited me as well. This time, I think it will be different. After the confidence from Miami, it was incredible to spend that first week with him. The practice sessions were excellent, and I hope they were for him, too. Off the court we also had a good time. We were able to share some time together, and I really enjoyed it," he said.

Having come close to a breakthrough win in Madrid last year, Landaluce now returns with greater belief and maturity. “I don’t feel any pressure, I’m focused on improving and continuing my journey. On my first visit to the tournament I felt the pressure, but I think now playing at home with the crowd supporting me will benefit me more and more. I believe now I’ll be able to play my best tennis,” he stated.

--IANS

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