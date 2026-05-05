Hyderabad auto driver risks life to confront fleeing chain-snatcher

Hyderabad, May 5 (IANS) An autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad risked his life to catch a criminal trying to escape after snatching a gold chain from around a woman’s neck.

Displaying extraordinary courage, autorickshaw driver Mohammad Zaheer rammed his vehicle into the offender’s motorbike to stop him and then boldly confronted him, though the chain snatcher tried to attack him with a stick.

The incident occurred at Begum Bazaar Jinsi Chowrasta area early on Monday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar on Tuesday honoured the autorickshaw driver for his act of bravery and presented him with a cash reward and commendation letter.

The Police Commissioner posted the CCTV footage of Zaheer’s daring act on social media. The accused was identified as Mohammad Sohail, a rowdy sheeter.

"It's not about just watching a crime happen. An ordinary auto driver proved that the true civic duty is to catch the criminal. When a rowdy sheeter tried to snatch the gold chain from around a woman's neck, risking his life, he turned his auto into a weapon and boldly stopped Mohammad Sohail, the rowdy sheeter. He confronted him without flinching at the attack with a stick," Sajjanar said.

According to the Commissioner, on the morning of May 4, Manju Omlata went for a morning walk with her daughter-in-law in the Begum Bazaar Jinsi Chowrasta area. When they reached the Hindi Marwadi Vidyalaya School, the rowdy sheeter riding a motorbike tried to snatch the gold chain from around her neck. In the process, the chain snatcher lost control of his vehicle and fell.

When the victim cried for help, auto driver Zaheer, who was passing by, noticed the scene through his side view mirror. Even after crossing the incident spot and going about 100 metres ahead, Zaheer immediately reacted and quickly reversed his auto. He rammed the rowdy sheeter's two-wheeler with his auto as he tried to flee, knocking him down. Even when the accused attacked him with a stick, he confronted and stopped him without fear.

As Sohail was trying to escape, patrolling police immediately took him into custody. After finishing this task, Zaheer left the scene without expecting any reward. The victim informed the Goshamahal police about the auto driver's bravery. The heroic act was recorded on the CCTV camera.

Sajjanar said the Goshamahal police launched an investigation to identify the unknown hero who played a key role in catching the rowdy sheeter and left selflessly. They collected the auto number from the CCTV footage and identified Zaheer.

The Commissioner said that the courage shown by auto driver Zaheer is an example to society. "In these days when people don't care even when crimes happen right in front of them, Zaheer, who risked his life to stop the rowdy sheeter, is a true role model for society. He has an amazing public policeman in him. He didn't expect any reward. Criminals will only fear when there are such responsible citizens,” he said.

Sajjanar appealed to the city residents to respond with courage like Zaheer without fear when a crime is happening, and immediately provide information by dialling 100 or the local police.

Meanwhile, the Goshamahal PS registered a case against Sohail, a resident of Dabirpur and arrested him. He has 16 cases against him in various police stations.

--IANS

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