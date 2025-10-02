October 02, 2025 9:56 PM हिंदी

Hungary PM accuses EU of presenting war strategy to defeat Russia

Hungary PM accuses EU of presenting war strategy to defeat Russia (File image)

Budapest, Oct 2 (IANS) Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the European Union of presenting their war strategy on how to defeat the Russians at an informal EU Summit, terming it as "horrifying".

Upon arrival at the European Political Community gathering in Copenhagen on Thursday, Orban said that the EU has decided "to go to war". He referred to the EU leaders' decision to give support to proposals on increasing manufacturing of drone and anti-drone technology and using immobilised Russian assets to give loan to Ukraine, Euro News reported.

Speaking to reporters after the informal gathering in Copenhagen ended, European Council President Antonio Costa had said, "Leaders broadly supported initial priority flagship projects that will strengthen Europe's security, including the European drone wall and the Eastern Flank Watch."

Orban termed this decision detrimental to Hungary and whole European Union. He called for launching a signature campaign against what he termed EU's war plans.

"The pressure is great. So, I will suggest to the Fidesz presidency that we start a signature campaign in Hungary against the EU's war plans. Because we need all our strength to stay out of this war," he said.

Orban said that he rejected the idea to modify EU's enlargement rules to allow Ukraine's membership talks. He said that modifying the rules requires unanimity and expressed Hungary's opposition to Ukraine's accession.

He said, "I told them, I do not agree, so this plan is dead." Reiterating his stance, Orban said that Ukraine, instead of getting full EU's membership, should get strategic partnership with the EU and termed it a "better idea." According to him, giving EU's membership to Ukraine will mean that the "war would enter the European Union," Euro News reported.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticised EU's plans to use Russian assets for Ukraine, terming it criminal and warning of consequences, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

While addressing a media briefing in Moscow, Zakharova stated, "Actions that imply changes to the legal status of Rosaktivnye assets will no longer mean freezing or blocking, but rather the arbitrary disposal of someone else's property — that is, simply banal theft. And no amount of pseudo-legal chicanery from lawyers in European capitals will conceal or negate the true criminal nature of such intentions. They are visible to the entire world."

"And, of course, consequences are guaranteed for those who initiate and participate in expropriation measures. I think they know this," she added.

Zakharova warned that any EU attack on Russian property will be met with a harsh response. She said, "Russia has a sufficient arsenal of countermeasures and capabilities for an appropriate political and economic response." She further stated, "Ultimately, European taxpayers will have to pay for [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen's scams."

