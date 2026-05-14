Humayun Kabir calls Mamata Banerjee's post-poll violence move 'drama', backs 'Vande Mataram' in schools

Kolkata, May 14 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) National President and MLA Humayun Kabir on Thursday criticised former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her visit to the Calcutta High Court regarding alleged post-poll violence, terming it "pure drama" and claiming that no such incidents had taken place after the elections.

Speaking to IANS, Kabir questioned the allegations of post-poll violence and accused Banerjee of ignoring incidents that allegedly occurred during her tenure in 2021.

"Where did the post-poll violence occur? In 2021, when she was the Chief Minister, many peoples' lives were in danger, and many were killed. That is not being remembered now. She is forgetting what was done earlier," Kabir said.

He further alleged that Banerjee’s visit to the High Court was politically motivated and meant only for public attention.

"Today she is just acting and going to the High Court for a drama. It will not serve any purpose. It's all drama, no one was hurt, there was no post-poll violence," he added.

Kabir also reacted to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, announcing that 'Vande Mataram', national song, to be sung across West Bengal schools from Monday.

Supporting the move, Kabir said the slogan and song were integral to the country’s identity and should not be objected to.

"'Vande Mataram' is the slogan of India. It is the national song of the motherland. So what is the issue? Earlier also, 'Vande Mataram' was sung in schools, colleges, and many places. So what is the problem, if the Chief Minister said so? No one should have any objection to it," he said.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation in West Bengal over allegations of violence following elections and debates surrounding nationalism and educational policies in the state.

--IANS

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