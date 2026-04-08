Huma Qureshi's birthday wish for brother Saqib Saleem is all about 'Shukr'

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi used social media to wish her actor brother Saqib Saleem as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

The 'Maharani' actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few lovely pictures of the sibling duo.

Huma was seen enjoying her beverage in the sun, with her brother by her side.

Expressing her "Shukr", the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Shukr (white heart emoji) Only one @saqibsaleem in the whole wide world (Evil eye emoji) Happy bday baby brother (sic)."

Many prominent names from Bollywood wished Saqib on his special day in the comment section.

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar penned, "Happy birthday @saqibsaleem".

Hinting at his latest project, Akshay Oberoi commented, "Happy Birthday, Kaptaan @saqibsaleem", followed by a red heart emoji.

Recently, Huma lauded Saqib's “Kaptaan”, calling it a “banger”.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram account, she posted a snippet from the screening of "Kaptaan" at home in the presence of friends and family.

Showing her delight on seeing her brother's latest performance, Huma penned, “It’s Kaptaan time at the Qureshi household. Saqib Saleem killed it Kaptaan. What a banger".

Meanwhile, Saqib also opened up about playing SSP Samardeep in "Kaptaan". He shared that what drew him to the role was the fact that his character does not try to be a hero.

“Honestly, the first thing that stood out to me was that Samardeep does not try to be a hero. He isn’t chasing validation. He walks into a room, and the energy shifts. That kind of presence is rare to find on paper. Also, he speaks very little, which works great for me. In real life, too, I’d pick fewer lines and more attitude any day,” he shared.

Saqib went on to add, “But on a serious note, what really stayed with me is that everything he does comes from a deeply personal place. He is not fixing the system out of the goodness of his heart. He is doing it because something within him is fractured.”

--IANS

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