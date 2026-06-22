June 22, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi says her ‘Baby Do Die Do’ character doesn't rely on words, every emotion had to come from within

Huma Qureshi says her ‘Baby Do Die Do’ character doesn't rely on words, every emotion had to come from within

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Baby Do Die Do’, has shared that her character in the film doesn't rely on words, so every emotion for her had to come from within.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of India's first desi hitwoman, a deaf and mute woman whose silence conceals a dark and dangerous past.

Talking about her part in the film, Huma Qureshi said, "Baby challenged me in ways I didn't expect. She doesn't rely on words, so every emotion had to come from within. There were days when saying nothing felt much harder than delivering pages of dialogue. I just hope people walk into the theatre without trying to solve the film too early and simply go on the journey with her”.

The film is set against the haunting backdrop of the underworld. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday, and takes viewers into a gripping world of secrets, betrayal and revenge, where every revelation raises new questions. Huma commands every frame as Baby, delivering a powerful performance that speaks volumes without words.

The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh and an ensemble cast with Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik.

Sikandar Kher said, "What I enjoyed most was that nobody in this film is exactly who they appear to be. As an actor, that's always fun because every scene has another layer to it. I think audiences will enjoy putting the pieces together as the story unfolds”.

Chunky Panday said, "I've always believed the best thrillers are the ones that stay with you after they're over. That's exactly what I felt when I read this script. It keeps drawing you in, and just when you think you've understood it, it surprises you again”.

Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, ‘Baby Do Die Do’ is a Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Film, and is set to release in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

--IANS

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