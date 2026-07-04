Huma Qureshi reveals why ‘Baby Do Die Do’ has been a journey she will never forget

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi has opened up about her experience working on ‘Baby Do Die Do,’ calling it a deeply memorable journey she will never forget.

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress shared that the project holds a special place in her heart. In her post, Huma revealed that she visited theatres to personally witness audience reactions to Baby Do Die Do. She interacted with fans, observed their responses during the screenings, and shared in their excitement and emotions. The actress said that meeting viewers in person and seeing their genuine reactions made the film’s release even more special and memorable for her.

Sharing the video, Qureshi wrote, “The one thing we wanted to do on release day was meet you. Not through a screen, not through comments but in person. So, we started the day with our very first screening, got on a bus, drove across the city, met so many of you at Bandstand, and ended the night watching our first Housefull show in Sion. Every hug, every smile, every “all the best,” every photo, every review... we’ll carry it all with us for a long time. You didn’t just show up for our film, you showed up for us.”

“Making Baby Do Die Do has been a journey we’ll never forget, and sharing its first day with all of you made it even more meaningful. If the film made you smile, laugh, or stayed with you even after the credits rolled, please tell someone you love to go watch it.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

“Baby Do Die Do,” directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by the Saleem Siblings, stars Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher, and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles. The story follows a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who, while carrying out a series of murders for unknown reasons, can only hear the voice of her deceased sister.

--IANS

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