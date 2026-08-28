Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina shares unseen childhood & teenage pics of actor on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing a series of unseen pictures from the actor’s childhood and teenage years.

Along with an emotional note about their unbreakable bond, Sunaina took to her social media account to share a series of pictures featuring Hrithik from different phases of his life.

The pictures included childhood memories of the siblings together, a teenage picture and a recent picture of the two.

Sharing the pictures in a video montage format, Sunaina wrote, “No matter how much life changes, some people will always feel like home. Grateful for all the years, all the memories, all the laughter and sadness and even the tough times we’ve faced together. But most of all, I’m grateful for always having you by my side. Thank you for being there through some of the toughest times in my life, for showing up when I needed you the most and for always making me feel like I never have to face anything alone. I know I can always count on you and that’s something I’ll forever be grateful for.”

She added, “Lucky to call you my brother and even luckier to know that you’ll always have my back. Through every phase, every high and every low, this is one bond that will always be UNBREAKABLE. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Duggu. Love you always @hrithikroshan.

#RakshaBandhan #SiblingLove #BrotherSister.”

The post received an affectionate response from the Roshan family. Her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, commented, “Happy Raksha Bandhan”, while her mother Pinkie Roshan wrote, “May the bond get stronger and full of happiness. God bless you both with eternal joy.”

The emotional post also comes against the backdrop of Sunaina’s earlier revelations about the special bond she shares with her younger brother.

In June this year, while speaking about a serious health crisis she faced after following a crash diet in 2001, Sunaina revealed that Hrithik had spent an entire night at a temple praying for her recovery. She recalled that she had been hospitalized and was in a critical condition, with doctors warning her family about the possibility of paralysis, loss of eyesight or even a coma.

Sunaina said her brother stayed at a temple through the night and prayed for her to get well.

–IANS

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