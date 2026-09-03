September 03, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina shares a throwback pic of her brother with the kids

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina shares a throwback pic of her brother with the kids

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan dropped a throwback picture of her brother with her daughter Suranika Soni on social media.

In the old picture, Hrithik and Sunaina were seen posing for the camera together, with Suranika standing next to them. Sunaina was also seen holding a baby in her arms, who might be one of Hrithik's sons - Hrehaan or Hridhaan.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Sunaina wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Back when these little ones were actually little! Look how much they’ve grown… and somehow, these memories still feel like yesterday (sic)."

Reacting to the throwback click, one of the users mentioned in the comment section, "Some memories don't just stay in pictures , they stay in the heart forever time really flies.. The little ones grew up, but the warmth and love of these moments still feel exactly the same... Such a beautiful throwback."

"Awww ma’am, these memories still feel like yesterday” this is so beautiful. Time really does fly, but some childhood memories stay forever. The little ones may have grown up, but the love and bond in this picture still feels exactly the same. Such a precious throwback!," another one shared.

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s son Hrehaan recently made his debut as an independent artist with the track, 'This Heavenly Place’.

Explaining the thought behind the song, he penned, “‘This Heavenly Place’ is a song about commitment to somebody you love. It’s about the exhilarating nature of intimacy and how the last thing you want when you’re with that person is to snap out of that delirious state of trance you’re both in. That heavenly place of blanket and bed. That high of oxytocin.”

“And how ‘Yes I have to go now but I’d so much rather waste in your space for a little longer.’ It’s a song I wrote in 2024. It’s the first of four in an EP project I’ll be rolling out in the next 2 months. I hope you stay with. Lots coming," he went on to add.

--IANS

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