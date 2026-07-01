How SHE-LEAPS aims to propel data-driven growth to reach 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis'

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The SHE-LEAPS (Self-Help Entrepreneur-Livelihoods and Enterprise Application for Prosperity and Sustainability) digital initiative, just launched by the Centre to strengthen the empowerment of rural women, is expected to play a key role in achieving the target of 6 crore 'Lakhpati Didis', according to an official factsheet issued on Wednesday.

SHE-LEAPS is a digital platform for empowering women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across rural India. This is being accomplished through a unified platform for enterprise creation and performance tracking. The initiative supports livelihood creation, enterprise growth, and financial inclusion for rural women.

It supports both farm and non-farm rural enterprises, aiming to build a stronger and more sustainable rural economy, the statement explained.

SHE-LEAPS will strengthen the 'Lakhpati Didi' mission by providing end-to-end digital tracking of income growth and enterprise performance. The government also plans to release Rs 10 lakh crore to benefit 'Lakhpati Didis' over the next five years. This reflects a major commitment of the government towards women’s empowerment. Therefore, the SHE-LEAPS mobile application is an integral part of this plan to support enterprise expansion at scale, the statement said.

The new platform was launched on June 29, 2026, at the Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Sammelan held in the national capital with a focus on formulating strategies to translate the government’s vision of ‘Viksit Gram-Viksit Bharat’.

SHE-LEAPS will be implemented in 34 states and UTs. It will assist the State Rural Livelihood Missions in the selected states/UTs. The platform captures real-time enterprise data, thereby improving visibility into rural economic activities. The system, thereby, also strengthens monitoring at multiple levels. It would consequently support both local and national decision-making.

By supporting enterprise growth and strengthening financial inclusion, this platform will help scale the 'Lakhpati Didi' mission nationwide. It is poised to become a key driver of inclusive and sustainable rural transformation, the statement explained.

SHE-LEAPS marks a major step in digital rural transformation by combining digital infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and women’s empowerment. By supporting enterprise growth and strengthening financial inclusion, this platform will help scale the 'Lakhpati Didi' mission nationwide. It is poised to become a key driver of inclusive and sustainable rural transformation, the statement added.

--IANS

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